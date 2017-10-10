A New England Brewery Road Trip

Foundation is a smaller, newer entrant to the New England craft beer scene, but has already developed a devoted following. Located in a space across the street from Allagash that has served as a brewery incubator of sorts for other notable players in Maine beer like Bissell Brothers and Maine Beer Co., Foundation’s Epiphany IPA is considered by some to be the best IPA in Maine, no small task in a place with as much good beer as the Pine Tree State.

Foundation Brewing, One Industrial Way, Portland, ME; 207-370-8187