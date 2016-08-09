Holy Happy Hour

Belgium’s Trappists have brewed beer for centuries. Now Italy’s monks are praying for similar success.

Birra Nursia

To help support their 10th-century Umbrian monastery, the Benedictines started producing a refreshing blonde ale and a Belgian-style “strong” ale. Now they’re shipping to the US. $15 for 750 ml; birranursia.com.

Tre Fontane Abbey

Cistercian monks set up a microbrewery inside their ancient Roman abbey last year. They make Italy’s first Trappist-certified beer, using eucalyptus from trees on the grounds. $14 for 750 ml; holyart.com.