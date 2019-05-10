BrewDog Releases Non-Alcoholic Version of Its Punk IPA

Plenty of brewing insiders believe that low- and no-alcohol beers are the future of the industry. Sales have been steadily growing, especially in Europe, and all sorts of major names have jumped on the bandwagon including Budweiser and Heineken. Need more proof? Here’s your pudding: The Scottish brand BrewDog — which early on helped establish itself by repeatedly attempting to break the record for the strongest beer ever brewed — has just released a non-alcoholic version of their flagship Punk IPA, the second alcohol-free beer in their portfolio.

The new brew — called Punk AF, playing on the double meaning of “AF” as both “alcohol free” and “as fuck” — is billed as a 0.5-percent ABV IPA “that brings all the attitude of our flagship, all of the flavor — but none of the alcohol.” Attempting to reach the same hoppy heights as Punk IPA, BrewDog says it uses eight varieties of hops — starting with Simcoe, Chinook, Mosaic, and Nelson Sauvin before dry-hopping with Ahtanum, Cascade, Chinook, Citra, Huell Melon and Simcoe — to create flavors of “juicy tropical fruit [that] mixes it up with grassy notes and a hit of resinous pine” ending in a “bitter finish [that] belies its ABV, rolling in at 35 IBUs.”

BrewDog has previously launched Nanny State, another 0.5-percent ABV hoppy ale which, in my opinion as someone who isn’t an N/A beer fan, wasn’t bad for what it was and ranks among the better alcohol-free beers I’ve tried.

For now, it appears that Punk AF is only available in cans at BrewDog bars in the U.K. However, the brand says bottles are on their way, and the N/A brew will soon be available at British beer retailers as well. Whether it will come to the U.S. is unknown, but Americans are still able to get their hands on Nanny State.

Meanwhile, BrewDog — who can’t seem to do anything without controversy — saw yesterday’s release of Punk AF slightly marred by allegations from one of its former advertising agencies claiming that they originally pitched the Punk AF concept. Though this controversy doesn’t appear to be of their usual self-imposed kind, it definitely seems to fit the BrewDog brand.