Grab a Beer and Support National Parks, Thanks to Colorado’s Breckenridge Brewery

In a crowded beer scene with over 7,000 breweries, simply being innovative isn’t necessary enough: New styles like milkshake IPAs or brut IPAs are quickly replicated by brewers across the country. Instead, many brands are looking to separate themselves from the pack in other ways. For the Anheuser-Busch-owned, Colorado-based Breckenridge Brewery, this summer, that means throwing itself behind a cause that many beer drinkers believe in: supporting America’s National Parks.

Starting on National Parks Week, which runs from April 20 to 28, and continuing until the end of the summer, Breckenridge will be running “Pints for Parks” — promising to donate a portion of the proceeds from every pint sold at the approximately 7,500 bars and restaurants that serve the brand’s beers across the country to National Parks charities by way of its own Breck Gives Back charitable arm.

“A love for the outdoors is in Coloradans’ DNA, and we at Breckenridge Brewery have a great admiration for the National Parks, from the Rocky Mountains in our own backyard to those across the country,” Breckenridge’s President and Head Brewer Todd Usry told me via email. “We know that National Parks need support more than ever, so we’re thrilled for this opportunity to preserve everything they have to offer.”

Usry declined to speculate how much money the program might raise, however, he did say that “we hope Pints for Parks will make a difference and also inspire others to get involved and support the park system,” which he described as being in “dire need.” He then added, “If we all raise a glass together this summer, the impact on National Parks will be remarkable.”

Speaking of glasses, to help promote the program, the brewery teamed up with Colorado-based artist Andrew Hoffman, who designed custom glassware to commemorate seven of America’s National Parks across the country: Colorado’s Rocky Mountain, California’s Joshua Tree, Texas’s Padre Island, Florida’s Dry Tortugas, Delaware’s Delaware Water Gap, Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley, and Michigan’s Ozark. These limited-edition pint glasses will be available at local bars and restaurants near each location, with the brand suggesting that drinkers will have the occasional opportunity to keep one for themselves during special giveaways.

Usry also said he hopes that this new summertime program can be part of a longer initiative to support these parks. “Our brewery was founded in Breckenridge at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, so a love and appreciation for the outdoors and our National Park system is woven into our brewery’s history,” he explained. “We’re excited to be launching our first formal donation program with Pints for Parks and are committed to supporting our National Parks now and long into the future.”