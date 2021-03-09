10 Delicious Breakfast-Inspired Beers That Honor the Best Meal of the Day

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day… but it’s also the greatest. Getting out of bed each morning is a little easier knowing there’s a mug of piping-hot coffee, a plate of bacon or even a single, squishy donut waiting for you in the kitchen. In an effort to repeat the magic of the day’s first meal, some genius breweries have injected quintessential breakfast flavors into their beers. From a lemony Earl Grey IPA to a scrapple-infused stout, these ten breakfast-inspired brews will remind you why the morning meal reigns supreme.—Regan Stephens

Girl Grey IPA (MobCraft)

Setting out to combine two of her favorite things — Earl Grey tea and craft beer — home brewer Larissa Hanpeter created Girl Grey IPA. After winning a contest sponsored by the national women’s craft beer organization Girls Pint Out, Hanpeter joined Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s MobCraft in brewing and canning her recipe. “In some ways, the process for making each is pretty similar. Both are brewed. They can be refreshing or bitter, or both,” Hanpeter says. She opted for a mild blend of dry hops that would pair well with the Earl Grey tea leaves, instead of overpowering them. The result is a refreshing, floral-herbal brew that could easily replace your afternoon (or morning) cup of tea.

Beer For Breakfast (Dogfish Head)

The Delaware-based brewery is known as much for the highly-respected 60 and 90 Minute IPAs as it is for its lineup of offbeat beers. Among them is Celest-jewel-ale, steeped with lunar meteorite dust, American Beauty, a tribute to the Grateful Dead made with organic granola (also a great breakfast option) and Beer For Breakfast. The roast-y, slightly sweet stout is infused with Guatemalan Antigua cold-press coffee, maple syrup and scrapple. For those who haven’t heard of the Pennsylvania Dutch, pork-based breakfast meat, just know that it tastes delicious. (But, please, don’t Google the ingredients.)

Toaster Pastry (21st Amendment)

When 21st Amendment upgraded to a bigger facility in 2015, the San Francisco-based brewery produced Toaster Pastry as a tribute to the building’s former life as a Kellogg’s factory. Unlike a sweet frosted Pop Tart, though, this award-winning India-style Red Ale is a subtle whisper of the sugary childhood classic, made with both biscuit and dark crystal malts for nostalgia-inducing hints of strawberry and pie crust.

C.R.E.A.M. (Sixpoint)

With iced coffee season coming up, now is a good time to try Sixpoint’s smooth cream ale. Blended with cold brew coffee, this mellow beer offers a buzzy boost anytime of day. C.R.E.A.M. is a reference to the iconic Wu-Tang Clan song of the same name, which stands for “cash rules everything around me.” If they tried this beer, we bet Wu-Tang would be on board. 

Breakfast Stout (Founders Brewing)

The gold standard of breakfast stouts—referred to as a “double chocolate coffee oatmeal stout” on its label—is made with Sumatra and Kona coffees, flaked oats and a blend of imported and bitter chocolates. Rich, roasted espresso and bittersweet chocolate notes pair brilliantly and prove that chocolate for breakfast makes perfect sense.

Voodoo Doughnut Grape Guerilla (Rogue Ale)

Rogue Ale partnered with another beloved Portland institution for its series of Voodoo Doughnut-inspired beers. Past brews include Lemon Chiffon Cruller Ale and Bacon Maple Ale, inspired by Voodoo’s famous maple-frosted, bacon-garnished doughnut. The sixth and most recent collaboration, Grape Guerilla is a nod to the eccentric shop’s raised-yeast pastry with vanilla frosting, grape dust and lavender-colored sprinkles. You might think pairing one of these sweet fruit beers with an actual doughnut is overkill, but you’d be wrong.

High West-ified Imperial Coffee Stout (Lagunitas)

Made with the Spice Island blend from Chicago’s Metropolis Coffee, this 100 percent barrel-aged beer then spends seventeen months in bourbon barrels from High West Distillery in Park City, Utah. Clocking in at 12 percent ABV, this complex, boozy brew is a great replacement for coffee, as long as you can stay in pajamas for the rest of the day.

Barrel Aged French Toast Imperial Stout (Wicked Weed)

There’s no substitute for a warm stack of French toast drenched in melted butter and maple syrup, but this Asheville, North Carolina brewery offers a not-too-sweet (and slightly less carb-laden) alternative. Aged in oak barrels, the beer features notes of maple, cinnamon, vanilla and Kentucky bourbon, with the added bonus of being portable.

Maple Bacon Coffee Porter (Funky Buddha)

When Violet Beauregarde chewed the forbidden gum in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, we were equal parts horrified and jealous. Sure she turned into a giant blueberry, but who wouldn’t want to taste a three-course meal in one stick of gum? Combining three classic breakfast flavors, this smooth, slightly smoky porter is an easy-to-swallow alternative. Pair it with a bottle of the brewery’s More Moro Blood Orange IPA, infused with plenty of juicy citrus fruit, for a well-rounded morning meal.

