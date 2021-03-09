10 Delicious Breakfast-Inspired Beers That Honor the Best Meal of the Day

Setting out to combine two of her favorite things — Earl Grey tea and craft beer — home brewer Larissa Hanpeter created Girl Grey IPA. After winning a contest sponsored by the national women’s craft beer organization Girls Pint Out, Hanpeter joined Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s MobCraft in brewing and canning her recipe. “In some ways, the process for making each is pretty similar. Both are brewed. They can be refreshing or bitter, or both,” Hanpeter says. She opted for a mild blend of dry hops that would pair well with the Earl Grey tea leaves, instead of overpowering them. The result is a refreshing, floral-herbal brew that could easily replace your afternoon (or morning) cup of tea.