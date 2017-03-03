Here's the Naturally Green Beer You Deserve on St. Patrick's Day

Every St. Patrick's Day, hundreds of thousands of college students, and those of us who wish we were still in college, drink ridiculous amounts of green beer. Almost a right of spring unto itself, bars across the country honor the death of Ireland's patron saint by adding food coloring to their kegs, often opting for blue dye to achieve the shamrock-green tint that we've all become accustomed to. Like so many things we do in college, drinking green beer doesn't really make sense. We do it out of tradition. However, one part of the green beer experience that certainly isn't tradition is actually enjoying the beer itself. Luckily, Fantôme Magic Ghost is here to change that.

Brewed in Soy-Erezée, Belgium by the Fantôme Brewery, Fantôme Magic Ghost is a Belgian ale made with green tea that might just be the only naturally green beer on the market. Looking more similar to matcha than a glass of liquid Jolly Ranchers, Fantôme Magic Ghost's flavor has been described as having notes of lemon zest, pear, and even a hint of bubblegum. Not the most traditional of Irish flavors, but anything is better than having to stomach another solo cup full of radioactive emerald Natty.

Of course, one thing this Belgian ale also possesses is a much higher alcohol level. At eight percent ABV, Fantôme Magic Ghost has almost twice the alcohol content of most light beers that are commonly used for green beer (i.e. Bud Light, Coors Light), which are each about four percent ABV. This means you can drink less, enjoy more, and still achieve that merry level of festive intoxication that will make you happy that St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year.