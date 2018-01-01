Beer has been a key part of Belgian culture since the 12th century, and brews vary from pale lager to Flemish red. Most Belgian beers are served in bottles instead of cans, and nearly every type of beer has its own uniquely shaped glass—using the correct glass improves the flavor and drinking experience. Belgium is known for Trappist and Abbey beers, which are brewed in monasteries. Other types of Belgian beer include amber ale, blonde ale, brown ale, Champagne beer, Lambic beer, saison and white beer. The small country exports more than half of its beer—with Stella Artois and Hoegaarden among its most popular brands. Read about all these Belgian beers and more at Food & Wine.