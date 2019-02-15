Collaboration Fest 2019 Lineup: The Brewers Behind This Year’s 121 Beers

Beer festivals have become frustratingly commonplace — though not necessarily in a bad way. Instead, it’s frustrating there simply isn’t enough room in the calendar to check out everything from Girl Scout cookies beer festivals to a Harry Potter-themed beer festival along with all the more straight-laced beer events that take place throughout the year. But one of the festivals that’s always worth keeping on your schedule is Denver’s Collaboration Fest.

Billed as “the original collaboration beer festival,” Collaboration Fest reaches out to over 100 breweries from around the globe and then pairs each one with a brewery from Colorado to team up on unique beers that are usually exclusive to the festival itself. (The rules aren’t strict: You’ll also find some local breweries collaborating together or breweries and non-breweries working together.) Admittedly, the end result can be a bit of a craps shoot, but that’s entirely the fun: You never quite know what you’re going to get other than a lot of interesting stuff to try created by some of the best breweries in the world.

This year’s Collaboration Fest will be taking place on Saturday, March 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Early bird tickets have sold out, but regular tickets are still available. And if you were holding out because you wanted to see the official list of breweries that were working together, you’ve come to the right place. Festival organizers Two Parts and the Colorado Brewers Guild have just released the complete list which we’ve included below. Grab a coffee and get your reading glasses on: It’s 121 collaborations long…