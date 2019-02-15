Collaboration Fest 2019 Lineup: The Brewers Behind This Year’s 121 Beers

The “original collaboration beer festival” teams Colorado breweries with brewers from around the world.
Beer festivals have become frustratingly commonplace — though not necessarily in a bad way. Instead, it’s frustrating there simply isn’t enough room in the calendar to check out everything from Girl Scout cookies beer festivals to a Harry Potter-themed beer festival along with all the more straight-laced beer events that take place throughout the year. But one of the festivals that’s always worth keeping on your schedule is Denver’s Collaboration Fest.
Billed as “the original collaboration beer festival,” Collaboration Fest reaches out to over 100 breweries from around the globe and then pairs each one with a brewery from Colorado to team up on unique beers that are usually exclusive to the festival itself. (The rules aren’t strict: You’ll also find some local breweries collaborating together or breweries and non-breweries working together.) Admittedly, the end result can be a bit of a craps shoot, but that’s entirely the fun: You never quite know what you’re going to get other than a lot of interesting stuff to try created by some of the best breweries in the world.
This year’s Collaboration Fest will be taking place on Saturday, March 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Early bird tickets have sold out, but regular tickets are still available. And if you were holding out because you wanted to see the official list of breweries that were working together, you’ve come to the right place. Festival organizers Two Parts and the Colorado Brewers Guild have just released the complete list which we’ve included below. Grab a coffee and get your reading glasses on: It’s 121 collaborations long…
- 300 Suns and Gemini Beer Company
- 4 Hands Brewery and Left Hand Brewing Company
- 4 Noses Brewing and Fernson Brewing Company
- 4 Noses Brewing and Odd 13 Brewing
- Alternation Brewing Company and Blue Tile Brewing
- Alternation Brewing Company and CO-Brew
- Angry James Brewing Company and Vail Brewing Company
- Atrevida Beer Company and Makin Noise
- Baere Brewing Company and Baerlic Brewing Company
- Baere Brewing Company and Mockery Brewing
- Banded Oak Brewing Company and Odyssey Beerwerks
- Beyond The Mountain Brewing Company and Endo Brewing Company
- Black Bottle Brewery and Accomplice Brewing Company
- Blue Tile Brewing, Xicha Brewing, and Dos Luces Brewery
- Bruz Beers and Thirsty Monk
- Burly Brewing Company, 105 West Brewing Company, Iron Mule Brewery, Rockyard Brewing Company, and Wild Blue Yonder Co.
- Burly Brewing Company and 105 West Brewing Company
- Butcherknife Brewing Company and Crow Hop Brewing Co.
- C.B. & Potts - Highlands Ranch, C.B. & Potts - DTC and Dead Hippie Brewing
- Call to Arms Brewing Company and Fair State Brewing Cooperative
- Call to Arms Brewing Company and Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company
- Cannonball Creek Brewing Company and members of the media
- Cannonball Creek Brewing Company and Riip Beer Company
- Capitol Creek Brewery and Scratchtown Brewing Company
- Casey Brewing & Blending and Outer Range Brewing Company
- Cellar West Artisan Ales and Working Draft Beer Company
- Cerebral Brewing and WeldWerks Brewing Co.
- Chain Reaction Brewing Company and Square State Brewing
- Cheluna Brewing Company and Prost Brewing
- Cheluna Brewing Company and Überbrew
- Coal Mine Ave Brewing Company and Seedstock Brewery
- Comrade Brewing Company and Epic Brewing Company
- Comrade Brewing Company and Pelican Brewing
- Copper Kettle Brewing Company and Lost Cabin Beer Co.
- Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project and Omnipollo
- Crystal Springs Brewing Company and White Labs Brewing Co.
- Dead Hippie Brewing and Twisted Vine Brewery
- Declaration Brewing Company and Great Divide Brewing Company
- Denver Beer Company and Dangerous Man Brewing Company
- Dry Dock Brewing Company and Steamworks Brewing Company
- Dueces Wild Brewery, Brass Brewing Company, and Cerberus Brewing Company
- El Rancho Brewing Company and Barrier Brewing Co.
- Elevation Beer Co. and Iron Bird Brewing Co.
- Epic Brewing Company and Ellipsis Brewing
- Fiction Beer Company and Calicraft Brewing Company
- Fossil Craft Beer Company and Cerberus Brewing Company
- Funkwerks and Jessup Farm Barrel House
- Funkwerks and Reuben’s Brews
- Gilded Goat Brewing Company and Goat Patch Brewing Company
- Glenwood Canyon Brewing Company and Capitol Creek Brewery
- Goldspot Brewing Company and Makin Noise
- Great Divide Brewing Company and Boneyard Beer
- Great Divide Brewing Company, Revolution Brewing, and Jameson
- Grist Brewing Company and Nightlife Brewing Company
- Guanella Pass Brewing Company and Strange Craft Beer Company
- Horse & Dragon Beer Company and High Hops Brewery
- Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project and Altitude Chophouse and Brewery
- Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project and Spice Trade Brewing
- Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery and 105 West Brewing Company
- Landlocked Ales, Great Frontier Brewing Company, WestFax Brewing Company and 6 & 40 Brewery
- Launch Pad Brewery and Bent Barley Brewing Company
- Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co. and Bottle Logic Brewing
- Little Machine Beer and Joyride Brewing Company
- Living The Dream Brewing and Angry James Brewing Company
- Living The Dream Brewing and Independence Brewing Co.
- Locavore Beer Works and Ancestry Brewing
- Lone Tree Brewing Company and Downhill Brewing Company
- Lone Tree Brewing Company and Mason Ale Works
- Maxline Brewing and Timnath Beerwerks
- McClellan’s Brewing Company and Pink Boots Society
- McClellan’s Brewing Company and The Inveralmond Brewery
- Mockery Brewing, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Great Divide Brewing Company, Black Shirt Brewing Company, Epic Brewing Company, 14er Brewing Company, River North Brewery, and Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company
- Mockery Brewing and The Hidden Mother Brewery
- Mountain Cowboy Brewing Company and Berthoud Brewing Company
- New Image Brewing and Molly’s Spirits
- New Image Brewing and More Brewing Co.
- New Image Brewing and Station 26 Brewing Co.
- New Terrain Brewing Company and Molly’s Spirits
- Odd 13 Brewing and Carton Brewing Company
- Odell Brewing Company — RiNo Brewhouse and Brewability Lab
- Odell Brewing Company — RiNo Brewhouse, Pinthouse Pizza and Single Hill Brewing Company
- Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company and Alesong Brewing & Blending
- Paradox Beer Company and Purpose Brewing & Cellars
- Peak to Peak Tap & Brew and Rockyard Brewing Company
- Periodic Brewing, Mother Tucker Brewery, and Donavon Brewing Company
- Pikes Peak Brewing Company, Red Leg Brewing, Black Forest Brewing Company, Cerberus Brewing Company, Dueces Wild Brewery, FH Beerworks, Fossil Craft Beer Company, Goat Patch Brewing Company, and JAKs Brewing Company
- Platt Park Brewing Company, Tattered Flag Brewery, and Still Works
- Primitive Beer and Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co.
- Ratio Beerworks and Revolution Brewing
- Ratio Beerworks and Westbound & Down Brewing Company
- Red Truck Beer Company and 1623 Brewing Company
- Red Truck Beer Company and Snowbank Brewing Company
- Renegade Brewing Company and Chilly Water Brewing Company
- Resolute Brewing Company and WestFax Brewing Co.
- Sanitas Brewing Company and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
- Sanitas Brewing Company and The Bakers’ Brewery
- Ska Brewing and Call to Arms Brewing Company
- Ska Brewing and Nynashamns Angbryggeri
- Sleeping Giant Brewing Company and To Øl
- Something Brewery and Colorado Plus Brew Pub
- Station 26 Brewing Co. and Brink Brewing Co.
- Storm Peak Brewing Company and Roadhouse Brewing Company
- Strange Craft Beer Company, Black Sky Brewery, Chain Reaction Brewing Company and The Brew on Broadway
- Strange Craft Beer Company and Freetail Brewing Company
- Telluride Brewing Company and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company
- The Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery and Old 121 Brewhouse
- The Post Brewing Company and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
- Tivoli Brewing Company, Grist Brewing Company, and Root Shoot Malting
- Tivoli Brewing Company and Metropolitan State University of Denver - Beer Industry Program
- TRVE Brewing Company and The Family Jones Spirit House
- TRVE Brewing Company and Other Half Brewing Company
- TRVE Brewing Company and New Belgium Brewing Company
- Upslope Brewing Company and Wild Woods Brewery
- Vail Brewing Company and Lone Pine Brewing Company
- Wild Blue Yonder Co. and Left Hand Brewing Company
- Wiley Roots Brewing Company and Fiction Beer Company
- Wonderland Brewing Company and Wynkoop Brewing Company
- Woods Boss Brewing Company, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, and The Hidden Mother Brewery
- Woods Boss Brewing Company and Soulcraft Brewing
- Zuni Street Brewing Company and Kansas City Bier Company
- Zwei Brewing and Black Bottle Brewery