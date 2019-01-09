Ballast Point’s Disneyland Resort Brewery Officially Opens Next Week

One year ago this month, news broke that Southern California’s Disneyland Resort would be getting its first-ever brewery — an outpost of the popular San Diego-based brand Ballast Point, probably best known for Sculpin IPA and its multiple iterations like the trend-shaping Grapefruit Sculpin. Finally, those looking to get their straight-from-the-fermenter drink on at Disney have to wait no longer. The Ballast Point Brewpub at Downtown Disney District (save plenty of space on the growler label for that!) has an official opening date.

A rep for the brewery has confirmed that the new brewpub — the brand’s ninth tasting room — will see a soft opening this week before the official grand opening next Wednesday, January 16. Check out a couple exclusive snapshots of the sunny new location below.

Jenna Peffley

Speaking of sun, not only does the brewpub feature 4,000-square-feet of glass-enclosed bar and restaurant space with seating for 220, it also offers a 3,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden with “cabana-style seating.” And needless to say with its new home, Ballast Point is looking to assure that every part of the operation fits the Disney atmosphere.

“With all our Ballast Point brewpub locations, we aim to provide a locally relevant experience for guests,” explained President Ben Dollard when asked what special considerations go into opening a location at one of the world’s premiere destination for children. “The new Ballast Point brewpub offers a family friendly environment with features designed to appeal to all visitors [including] a dedicated children’s menu with favorites like Crispy Chicken Tenders, Corn Tortilla Quesadilla and Grilled Cheese.”

Jenna Peffley

Yes, though the main menu curated by new Executive Sous Chef Joey Lerma features plenty of items laced with beer — like wings with a Spicy Sculpin Buffalo glaze and a California “Kolsch” Steak Burrito — the kid’s menu is decidedly alcohol-free, as well as opting to donate $1 from every $10 kids’ meal to No Kid Hungry. Thankfully, that leaves more beer for those of legal drinking age: “more than fifty styles of Ballast Point’s adventurous beer across 100 tap lines,” the brand boasts, including “limited-edition R&D brews exclusive to the Downtown Disney District location.”

Starting with next week’s official launch, the brewpub will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m.to midnight.