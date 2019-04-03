Thor Drinks Craft Beer According to an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

I don’t need to tell you that craft beer is no longer a niche category. Eighty-five percent of drinking age Americans now live within ten miles of a brewery, so you’re seeing independent breweries when you drive around town and you’re seeing these beers on store shelves. But it goes beyond that: Samuel Adams is now the official beer of the Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing struck a licensing deal with the next X-Men flick. But the biggest brewers — Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors — still have far more massive marketing budgets, so we’re practically immune to the fact that most product placements in films and TV shows are courtesy of only the largest brands.

However, as CraftBeer.com pointed out, if you watched yesterday’s new “Special Look” trailer for Marvel Studio’s forthcoming movie, Avengers: Endgame — and you know your craft beer packaging — something might have caught your eye. About five seconds into the clip, Thor is shown sitting at a table with a can of Athena Berliner Weisse from Creature Comforts Brewing in front of him. Though the Athens, Georgia-based brewer is well-known in beer circles for its delicious brews, it's certainly not the kind of big brand that you’d expect to see product placement from. (It’s not like Creature Comforts even made the Brewers Association’s list of the 50 largest craft breweries.)

But Creature Comforts confirmed to CraftBeer.com that this placement wasn’t an accident. (Almost nothing in Hollywood ever is.) As more major movies continue to film in Georgia, Hollywood-types have apparently been gaining an appreciation for local craft beers, with Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo even being spotted wearing a Creature Comfort’s t-shirt. As a result, the production reached out to the brewery to see if they could use Athena in the shoot, and Creature Comforts gave the enthusiastic go-ahead. “We think it is fitting that Thor, the God of Thunder, would drink Athena as the Greek Goddess Athena is, of course, the Goddess of Wisdom & Warfare,” brewery CEO Chris Herron was quoted as saying.

Granted, it’s not like Chris Hemsworth raised the can, label to camera, and proclaimed, “Little does the world know this delicious Berliner Weisse is the actual source of all of my powers!” Still, it does prove that small craft breweries have no reason to be camera-shy.