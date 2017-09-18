Nashville Brewery’s New Beer Benefits Tennessee State Parks

Can beer save the world? A lot of breweries have been trying to do their part. In the past couple years, we’ve seen a number of beers brewed from food waste. Beers brewed from reclaimed wastewater have been another hot trend. Meanwhile, brewers are offering up products where a portion of the proceeds benefit everything from STEM education to a baby hippo named Fiona—and even research to improve brewing itself. Jumping on the do-good bandwagon, a brewery in Nashville has recently released a new beer to benefit Tennessee State Parks.

Two years in the making, State Park Blonde Ale is a partnership between Tennessee Brew Works and the Tennessee State Parks, designed to both promote and financially benefit the state’s park system. The two groups bonded over a “mutual appreciation for local craft brew, spectacular landscapes and the great stories of our state,” according to Brock Hill, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner. “A portion of the sales of the State Park Blonde Ale will be provided to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, our non-profit partner, and used to support efforts to preserve and protect our state’s natural and cultural assets.”

The brew, described as a “light, crisp American blonde session ale with subtle floral notes,” is packaged with a label prominently featuring the face of Randy Hedgepath, Tennessee’s State Naturalist who has worked for Tennessee State Parks for three decades. It’s a pretty cool honor seeing as beer labels are often reserved for rock bands and the like. And beyond an introduction to Hedgepath, the label also hopes to draw more interest into the park system in general. “There’s information on the bottle that you can go to the Tennessee State Parks website and find out more about the opportunities in our parks,” Morgan Gilman, Tennessee State Parks marketing manager, told West Tennessee’s WBBJ.

State Park Blonde Ale, which officially launched over the weekend, will be available on draft and bottles throughout the state, hitting local retailers in a couple of weeks. Tennessee Brew Works said if things go well, the brewery hopes to expand the line of State Park beers in the future.

Tennessee Brew Works isn’t the first brewery to take inspiration from parks. For instance, earlier this year, Utah’s Uinta Brewery launched a series of beers dedicated to our National Parks. In an extremely crowded beer market, brewers are likely looking for ways to stand out from the crowd. America’s beautiful natural landscapes appear to be one of the lucky beneficiaries.