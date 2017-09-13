Best American Oktoberfest Beers

Tell an American that Oktoberfest actually starts in September and you’ll see a glazed look come across his face (“But, like, October is in the name!”). Remind him that just means we can start drinking massive steins of beer a month earlier and he’ll quickly overlook the calendar-based nonsensicalness. Alas, Oktoberfest beers (stylistically also known as märzen, umlaut included), are not the most common style American brewers. The darker, toasty and bready beers don’t exactly match the modern American beer palate. Still, a few American breweries are making märzens that are worth devoting a month to...whether that month is September or October. Because you don’t want to be the one in a dirndl slamming juicy IPAs. – Aaron Goldfarb