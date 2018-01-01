Americans love beer—in 2011, the United States was second in the world in total beer consumption. The U.S. is home to over 3,000 breweries, including major brands like MillerCoors, Anheuser-Busch and Pabst Brewing Company, and beer was part of colonial life in America before Prohibition. The U.S. is now known for American lager, a type of pale lager, and common craft beer styles in the States include American Pale Ale and American IPA. Craft beer is also on the rise in the U.S. thanks to companies like the Boston Beer Company and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.—it’s a $22 billion industry, and sales are expected to grow even more. Read all about American beer in our patriotic guide to brews.