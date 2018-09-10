Another Classic Craft Beer Gets Canned

Few craft beer brands are as iconic – and consistent – as Allagash White. The Belgian-style wheat beer from Maine’s Allagash Brewing Company landed at number four on our list of The 25 Most Important American Craft Beers Ever Brewed. First released in 1995, White was part of an early wave of drinkable wheat beers – along with products like Widmer Hefeweizen and Celis White – that helped a then burgeoning craft beer scene woo a larger audience. But what has led Allagash White to stand out from those and other peers is that many people believe White is still as good today as it was over two decades ago. And soon, for the first time, the public will be able to enjoy this living legend in the beer world’s hippest packaging: cans.

Though details are relatively slim, Beer Business Daily reports that Allagash White is slated to arrive in cans starting in March of next year. Though White is by far Allagash’s best-selling beer, accounting for about three-quarters of the brewery’s production volume according to Good Beer Hunting, the rollout of cans apparently will begin in a relatively small area – first with Maine and then parts of Upstate and Western New York. Allagash founder Rob Tod reportedly said that though the brewery was in no rush to can White, they were persuaded by distributors who had been “begging” for the beer to be released in the increasingly popular packaging.

Though this forthcoming canning will mark the first time White has been available to the public in cans, Allagash first began canning beer in general this spring when the brewery’s Hoppy Table Beer was sold in aluminum. As a result, Good Beer Hunting astutely suggests that Hoppy Table Beer’s current run might be a good indicator of what to expect when White is released. Table Beer’s canning resulted in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Allagash said more info would be released in the coming weeks, but that same set up would seem sensible for selling White.

Still, regardless of whether you plan on buying Allagash White in cans or not, the larger story here is a trend we’ve been seeing for quite some time now: More and more breweries, including old stalwarts, are continuing to jump on the canning bandwagon.