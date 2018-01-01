Ales are distinguished from lagers by the type of yeast used and the temperature of the fermentation process. Ale yeasts are usually called “top-fermenting yeasts” because they rise to the top during fermentation, creating a thick head on the beer. The whole process takes place at a warmer temperature than that used to make lagers and falls somewhere around the typical room temperature. The temperature produces a beer that is fruity and full-bodied. Food & Wine’s guide to this popular beer offers our list of our favorite brands, tons of ale-centric recipes and any ale-related news.