Canned beans are one of chef Peter Dale’s favorite ingredients. He says that they’re “super cheap, a great source of protein, and they’re ready when you are. Sometimes at home I’ll cook canned pinto beans with butternut squash, poblano peppers and cumin for a spicy chili.” Adding pinto beans to chili is a great way to bulk up the dish, or you can use beans instead of meat for a hearty vegetarian meal. These beans are also great on nachos, as a side dish for a steak supper or added to a spicy avocado salad—no cooking required for this dish. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to pinto beans.