While we still love the pairing of peanut butter and jelly, peanuts add delicious flavor to all kinds of recipes, including everything from lamb chops to soba noodle salad. Peanuts are technically a bean, belonging to the same family as peas, and have a flavor similar to walnuts and almonds. Peanut-based sauces are often found in Thai cuisine, especially in dishes like pad thai, but Bobby Flay put a chipotle-barbecue spin on peanut sauce for these burgers. And of course, peanuts are a great addition to indulgent desserts, whether in a chocolaty pie or a batch of classic peanut butter cookies. Check out F&W’s guide to peanuts for more sweet and savory recipes.