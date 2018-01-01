Peas are wonderfully versatile, are just as good frozen as fresh and have a surprisingly high amount of protein. We love to add peas to pasta and risotto for a pop of bright, colorful flavor any time of year, but peas themselves rarely take center stage in a dish. Daniel Boulud’s chilled pea soup is a springtime staple at his NYC restaurant, and this Spanish-style frittata is perfect for brunch all year long. Whether you’re looking for a simple salad or an easy pasta dish, F&W’s guide to peas places this overlooked vegetable at the center of every recipe.