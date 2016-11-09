Lima Beans

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple believes lima beans deserve a place on every table, and we couldn't agree more. Explore their possibilities with appetizers like lima bean and ricotta crostini, lima bean hummus, lima bean puree with olives and shaved pecorino and more. Plus, we've got options for main dishes, including grilled swordfish with lima-bean-and-herb butter.

Lima Bean and Sweet Pepper Gratin

"This butter bean gratin is based on an amazing flageolet bean gratin that one of my mentors, Frank Stitt, makes. His recipe was originally inspired by one from Richard Olney," says Hugh Acheson. ("Butter bean" is a common Southern term for limas.) "It's an ode to the marriage of Southern vegetables and French know-how."

Lima Bean and Ricotta Crostini

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple thinks that lima beans deserve a place on every table, especially when they're made into a bright, herby salad and piled onto crunchy and creamy ricotta toasts.

Grilled Swordfish with Lima-Bean-and-Herb Butter

Lee Woolver uses lima beans from the Beekman garden to make a green butter for fish. For a neat presentation, roll the herbed butter in plastic wrap into a cylinder and refrigerate until firm. Slice off rounds of butter as you need them.

Giant Lima Beans with Stewed Tomatoes and Oregano Pesto

Tangy feta cheese, a bright herbal pesto and a crisp bread crumb topping all elevate this tomato-bean stew. It's sensational made with meaty Rancho Gordo giant limas from Peru, silky gigantes or large limas from the grocery store.

Lima Bean Hummus

The buttery texture of lima beans make an outstanding smooth and creamy hummus. Serve them up with some vegetables or crackers and you have the perfect party dip.

Fresh Lima Bean Gratins

Fresh lima beans are only available for about eight weeks a year. Here they appear in a buttery gratin.

Spicy Squid Salad with Watercress and Lima Beans

In this simplified version of one of Jan Birnbaum's signature dishes, the large lima beans need to soak overnight, so plan accordingly.

Lima Bean, Arugula and Tomato Salad

This elegant and simple spring salad is full of buttery lima beans and flavorful arugula leaves. It's the perfect side salad or add some chicken to make it a full dinner salad.

Creamy Winter Lima Bean and Bacon Soup

Warm your cold winter days with this creamy lima bean soup. The buttery flavor of lima beans and crisp bacon topping will warm your soul.

Summer Lima Bean & Corn Soup

Loaded with fresh seasonal vegetables, this great lima bean soup with fresh corn highlights the colors and flavor of summer.

Lima Bean Hummus and Tomato Toast

Wonderful as a snack, appetizer or even breakfast, these lima beans are the perfect spread to toast and tomato.

Lima Bean Puree with Olives and Shaved Pecorino

Creamy Potato Soup with Lamb and Lima Beans

This North African-inspired soup is perfect for using up cooked lamb, or substitute leftover beef.

