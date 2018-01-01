Lima beans, also called butter beans, are high in fiber, protein and folate. They can be turned into a creamy hummus, pureed into flavorful herb butter or covered with cheese and breadcrumbs and baked into a gratin. One of our favorite ways to use lima beans is to make a succotash full of these buttery beans, fresh corn and sweet bell peppers. This mixture gets spooned into hollowed-out, roasted tomatoes—hearty enough for a vegetarian main course. Whether you’re a lima bean expert or need a little guidance, F&W has recipes for everything from hearty shrimp stew to a grilled swordfish supper.