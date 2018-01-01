Vegetarians are no strangers to this tiny, lens-shaped legume. It has long been used as a meat substitute and is featured prominently in Middle-Eastern and Indian cuisine. Lentils are high in fiber and protein and are packed with nutrition. There are three main varieties – brown, reddish orange and yellow. Brown lentils, or European Lentils, are the most popular variety and is the main ingredient in Indian Dal, a spicy lentil soup. They can also be used to spruce up salads and stews. Check out our guide to this astonishing legume for delicious recipes and recommendations.