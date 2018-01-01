If you're looking for a bean with stellar amounts of antioxidants, green beans are a perfect match. They are a great source of vitamin A and antioxidants, such as lutein, zeaxanthin, and betacarotenes, which neutralize harmful free radicals. These healthy, edible pods are a popular legume that are featured in an array of dishes such as casseroles and stir frys. They are perfect for side dishes as well and pair well with savory roasts. Read through Food & Wine’s guide for delectable ideas and inspiration!