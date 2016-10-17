5 Ways to Eat More Hummus at Brunch

It’s more than just a dip for snacking.
We love hummus and pita chips. But that’s not the only way to enjoy the delicious Middle Eastern spread. From pizza to sandwiches, here’s how to incorporate more hummus at brunch.
1. Lima Bean Hummus and Tomato Toast
Up your toast game with this healthy version starring lima beans.
2. Spicy Carrot Sandwiches
These delicious vegetarian sandwiches are ready in just 25 minutes.
3. Hummus and Grilled-Zucchini Pizzas
Prepared hummus is the secret to this delicious garlicky pizza.
4. Israeli Roast Eggplant, Hummus and Pickle Sandwiches
This tasty Iraqi-Israeli dish is excellent with a dry, raspberry-scented rosé.
5. Tahini Hummus and Honey Toasts
© Sarah Bolla
Lemony and nutty hummus pairs well with a generous drizzle of sweet raw honey.