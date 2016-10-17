5 Ways to Eat More Hummus at Brunch

It’s more than just a dip for snacking.

F&W Editors
October 17, 2016

We love hummus and pita chips. But that’s not the only way to enjoy the delicious Middle Eastern spread. From pizza to sandwiches, here’s how to incorporate more hummus at brunch. 

1. Lima Bean Hummus and Tomato Toast

Up your toast game with this healthy version starring lima beans.

2. Spicy Carrot Sandwiches

These delicious vegetarian sandwiches are ready in just 25 minutes.

3. Hummus and Grilled-Zucchini Pizzas

Prepared hummus is the secret to this delicious garlicky pizza.

4. Israeli Roast Eggplant, Hummus and Pickle Sandwiches

This tasty Iraqi-Israeli dish is excellent with a dry, raspberry-scented rosé.

5. Tahini Hummus and Honey Toasts

© Sarah Bolla

Lemony and nutty hummus pairs well with a generous drizzle of sweet raw honey.

