Black Bean Salad Recipes

Black beans are a great way to add protein, flavor and texture to all kinds of salads. We love to add it to grain salads, like quinoa and rice, and mix it with veggies like corn, peppers and scallions. Black bean salads make great side dishes, and are also satisfying enough for a vegetarian main course. Bulk a basic black bean salad up with roasted squash, and add a bright, flavorful vinaigrette to punch up the flavor. Whether you're looking for a Latin-inspired side or a meatless Monday dish, these black bean salad recipes don't disappoint.  

Quinoa, Corn and Black Bean Salad

In summer, make this with fresh, sweet corn; frozen corn works fine in the winter. Spicy chopped jalapenos, fragrant cumin and bright cilantro add wonderful southwestern flavor to this quinoa salad. It’s an excellent side dish anytime of year—try serving this instead of pasta salad or rice for a healthy option, or top with sliced avocado and grilled chicken or shrimp for a satisfying, meal-worthy salad. In a time crunch? This salad can be made a day ahead of time as long as it’s refrigerated in an airtight container. Just bring it to room temperature before serving, and sprinkle on a little more cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.

Herbed Mixed Bean Salad with Peppers

This recipe celebrates the food of Toulouse, where Jean-Christophe Royer studied economics. During the summer, hearty local bean dishes, like cassoulet, give way to lighter recipes, like this salad.

Black Bean-and-Quinoa Salad

Ken Oringer believes chefs need to make a point of eating healthy dishes when they can, so he includes protein-rich quinoa in his diet at least three times a week. Here he mixes the grain with black beans, onions and peppers to make a hearty and very satisfying side dish that's a fun variation on prosaic five-bean salad.

Black-Bean and Yellow-Rice Salad

While perfectly delicious as is, this festive bean-and-rice salad also lends itself to endless variation. Replace the tomatoes with diced avocado; switch the bell pepper from green to red; stir in chopped scallion, red onion, cilantro--whatever suits your taste or whatever you have around.

Black Bean Salad with Scallions

Blogger Phoebe Lapine loves using Cholula for this recipe, but whatever hot sauce you have on hand will work.

Chipotle-Spiked Winter Squash and Black Bean Salad

This spicy side dish is perfect for cozy fall dinners. 

Black Bean and Rice Salad with Spicy Lime Dressing

Sriracha adds the punch to this spicy dressing with fresh lime juice.

