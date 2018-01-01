When alfalfa seeds get sprouted, they become a super healthy ingredient that adds crunchy flavor to salads and sandwiches. Sprouts have been connected to dozens of food borne outbreaks and recalls over the past 20 years, so it's important to only eat them raw if you have a strong immune system. The FDA advises that children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with a weakened immune system to avoid raw sprouts of any kind. If you can eat them, you'll get the benefits of an ingredient that is low in calories and dense in nutrients such as vitamin K and C, fiber and calcium. Use Food & Wine's guide to find amazing recipes for alfalfa sprouts.