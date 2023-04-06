This Editor-Approved Storage Container Set Is on Sale for Just Over $2 Apiece Right Now

With over 18,300 perfect ratings, the set’s hard to pass up.

April 6, 2023

BAYCO Glass Food Storage Containers Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Leftovers are a beautiful thing. Maybe it’s from a delicious meal you cooked yourself,, or maybe it's your favorite takeaway that you’re saving for later. Either way, to keep them fresh for when you’re ready to dive back in, you need the right containers. 

That's where these Bayco containers come in. They're made of glass, we think they’re the perfect set for packed away meals, and over 18,300 shoppers agree. And, you can score almost every color on sale right now with deals over 30% off.  

BAYCO Glass Food Storage Containers

Amazon

To buy: Bayco 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set, from $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com

We love these for leftovers thanks to their incredibly versatile selection, since no container is the same size. You’ll get 12 containers total. The three rectangular containers come in a 1.6-, 2.7-, and 4.5-cup size, the three square containers come in a 1.4-, 2.3-, and a 3.4-cup size, and the three round containers come in 1.7-, 2.7-, and 4.1-cup size. 

That means whatever you need to pack away from week to week will have a perfect home to fit right into, and thanks to the air tight lid that has a lock-snapping system, nothing will spill or leak. Add in sauces, dressings, sides, stews, snacks — really anything, since the glass also makes them stain-resistant. In addition, they’re microwave-, oven-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, though we recommend cleaning the lids by hand to help preserve their seal long-term. 

The rims of the lids come in different colors to choose from, and most are discounted right now, like this blue shade at the lowest price. There’s also pink, white, green, and more. 

With over 18,300 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers love this set of containers thanks to its already-affordable price point and utility. One person said they’re never without an option since there are so many shapes and sizes to choose from. 

Another user wrote how much they love their versatility, since they can store leftovers in the fridge or freezer, then heat them right up in the microwave or oven. Others call out that their fridge looks much tidier now that they place their leftovers and meal-prepped lunches inside, plus they love that they’re see-through for easy grabbing. 

For easy-to-use and easy-to-clean glass containers for leftovers that come in plenty of sizes, grab the Bayco 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set now while it's on sale. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $30. 

