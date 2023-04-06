What to Buy Trending Products & Deals This Editor-Approved Storage Container Set Is on Sale for Just Over $2 Apiece Right Now With over 18,300 perfect ratings, the set’s hard to pass up. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Leftovers are a beautiful thing. Maybe it’s from a delicious meal you cooked yourself,, or maybe it's your favorite takeaway that you’re saving for later. Either way, to keep them fresh for when you’re ready to dive back in, you need the right containers. That's where these Bayco containers come in. They're made of glass, we think they’re the perfect set for packed away meals, and over 18,300 shoppers agree. And, you can score almost every color on sale right now with deals over 30% off. Amazon To buy: Bayco 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set, from $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com We love these for leftovers thanks to their incredibly versatile selection, since no container is the same size. You’ll get 12 containers total. The three rectangular containers come in a 1.6-, 2.7-, and 4.5-cup size, the three square containers come in a 1.4-, 2.3-, and a 3.4-cup size, and the three round containers come in 1.7-, 2.7-, and 4.1-cup size. That means whatever you need to pack away from week to week will have a perfect home to fit right into, and thanks to the air tight lid that has a lock-snapping system, nothing will spill or leak. Add in sauces, dressings, sides, stews, snacks — really anything, since the glass also makes them stain-resistant. In addition, they’re microwave-, oven-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, though we recommend cleaning the lids by hand to help preserve their seal long-term. The rims of the lids come in different colors to choose from, and most are discounted right now, like this blue shade at the lowest price. There’s also pink, white, green, and more. With over 18,300 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers love this set of containers thanks to its already-affordable price point and utility. One person said they’re never without an option since there are so many shapes and sizes to choose from. Another user wrote how much they love their versatility, since they can store leftovers in the fridge or freezer, then heat them right up in the microwave or oven. Others call out that their fridge looks much tidier now that they place their leftovers and meal-prepped lunches inside, plus they love that they’re see-through for easy grabbing. For easy-to-use and easy-to-clean glass containers for leftovers that come in plenty of sizes, grab the Bayco 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set now while it's on sale. At the time of publishing, the price was $30. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Why Our Associate Restaurant Editor Is Obsessed with This Pan This DIY Infuser Is My Favorite Way to Extend the Life of Fresh Herbs Round Hot Dogs Exist and I Ate Several