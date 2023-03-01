Baskin-Robbins is proving that dessert really can be a whole meal.

On Wednesday, the ice cream shop revealed its March flavor of the month, Chick’n & Waffles, its take on a “deconstructed brunch classic.” The new sweet-and-savory flavor is available starting today.

“At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of Chicken & Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick’n & Waffles,” Hannah Suits, director of brand marketing for Baskin-Robbins, shared in a statement. “This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops.”

The dessert is made with buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream and crispy chick’n and waffle bits sprinkled in, with swirls of bourbon maple syrup. Don’t worry, vegetarians. This ice cream doesn’t actually come with bits of chicken. As the company explained, the crunchy bits are only made to “mimic the taste of fried chicken.”

To honor the new flavor, Baskin-Robbins is hosting a Bottomless Brunch in New York City, the first-of-its-kind event for the brand.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 7, at the local Baskin-Robbins located at 1225 1st Ave from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET. Guests can score free unlimited scoops of the monthly flavor, while supplies last.

And that’s not all that’s going on at Baskin-Robbins this month. It’s also offering its new Get Egg-cited Cake, meant to mimic the soft, pastel hue of Easter eggs, which uses an icing technique known as “fault line icing” to make it appear as if it’s cracking open too.

Like the ice cream, the cake will only be available for a limited time (March 26 through April 9), so if you want one, go reserve it at your local Baskin-Robbins now. And treat yourself to a scoop while you’re there.

