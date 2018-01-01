Barcelona Travel Guide
Barcelona Travel Guide
F&W’s guide features insider picks from ebullient Spanish chef José Andrés, gorgeous hotels and hangover cures for late-night revelers.
Top Picks
José Andrés: Barcelona Restaurants
Top Hotel
Majestic Hotel & Spa
The Neoclassical Hotel Majestic is located at the center of Barcelona amidst the city’s most popular Modernista architecture: the Sagrada Família, La Pedrera, and Casa Batlló. hotelmajestic.esPlus: Hotels for Food Lovers
Editors’ Picks
Albert Adrià: The Legend Continues
Albert Adrià is continuing the family tradition of wild innovation at a handful of new Barcelona restaurants.Read More
Insider Guide
Barcelona’s Best Hangover Cures
Whether you went overboard on cheap cava or expert local beers (like superstar chef Ferran Adrià’s Inedit), these insider spots offer edible salvation.
F&W Best List
Pilgrimage-Worthy Restaurants
F&W polled dozens of our favorite globe-trotting chefs to find out what restaurants they’re dying to go to, including Barcelona’s Pakta (photo) and Bar Pinotxo.