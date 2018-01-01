Barcelona Travel Guide

F&W’s guide features insider picks from ebullient Spanish chef José Andrés, gorgeous hotels and hangover cures for late-night revelers.

Top Picks

José Andrés: Barcelona Restaurants

Top Hotel

Barcelona Travel: Majestic Hotel & Spa

Majestic Hotel & Spa

The Neoclassical Hotel Majestic is located at the center of Barcelona amidst the city’s most popular Modernista architecture: the Sagrada Família, La Pedrera, and Casa Batlló. hotelmajestic.es

Editors’ Picks

Albert Adrià: The Legend Continues

Albert Adrià: The Legend Continues

Albert Adrià is continuing the family tradition of wild innovation at a handful of new Barcelona restaurants.

El Quim de La Boqueria in Barcelona

Barcelona Travel: Editor’s Pick

  Fried artichokes at El Quim de La Boqueria—Barcelona’s massive must-visit market where superchef José Andrés begins this epic food tour. Photo © Alex Vallis.
Barcelona Travel: Bar Velodromo
Insider Guide

Barcelona’s Best Hangover Cures

Whether you went overboard on cheap cava or expert local beers (like superstar chef Ferran Adrià’s Inedit), these insider spots offer edible salvation.

 
Barcelona Travel: Pakta Restaurant
F&W Best List

Pilgrimage-Worthy Restaurants

F&W polled dozens of our favorite globe-trotting chefs to find out what restaurants they’re dying to go to, including Barcelona’s Pakta (photo) and Bar Pinotxo.

 

Spanish Recipes

  • Chicken with Catalan Picada

    This Catalan dish, made with chocolate and spices, is reminiscent of Mexican mole, says Janet Mendel. The sauce is thickened with picada, traditionally a blend of toasted nuts, herbs and garlic.

    Chicken with Catalan Picada

  • Chorizo-Filled Dates Wrapped in Bacon

    This timeless tapa from Spanish cookbook author Penelope Casas has everything going for it—it’s sweet, smoky and savory, all in one bite.

    Chorizo-Filled Dates Wrapped in Bacon

  • Flat Breads with Shrimp and Romesco Sauce

    Sergi Millet spreads romesco sauce, a slightly smoky puree of roasted red peppers, garlic and almonds, on rounds of soft homemade flat bread and tops it with sautéed shrimp.

    Flat Breads with Shrimp and Romesco Sauce

  • Tortilla Española

    Tortilla española exists in almost every corner of Spain: as a tapa in fancy city restaurants; as a filling for bocadillos (sandwiches) at gas-station cafés; as a main course served on worn metal plates in home kitchens.

    Tortilla Española

  • Seafood Paella

    This hearty paella is brimming with browned chicken, seared squid, spicy chorizo and briny shellfish. For a faster version, omit the sole and crabmeat.

    Seafood Paella

  • More Recipes from Florida Chefs

    A fast and simple fish dish from from Spanish cookbook author Janet Mendel.

    Cod with Basque Wine Sauce
 

