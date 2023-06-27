You Could Stay in Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse This Summer

We’ve known Ken as Barbie’s ever-supportive boyfriend for a decades now, but in an attempt to show that he’s more than “just Ken,” the beach-loving bro is teaming up with Airbnb to host a select group of lucky guests to experience the iconic Malibu DreamHouse in all of its bright pink glory.

PHOTO: Hogwash Studios

Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse, an embodiment of all things glimmer and glamor (and pink) has undergone a huge transformation under Ken’s creative touch. While guests will continue to revel in all the Barbie-pink decor, Ken’s unique style and passion for fashion, the beach, and rollerblading shines through signature accents throughout the life-sized toy-inspired mansion. And, to top it all off, the stay includes meals and a fridge stocked with all of Ken's favorite treats.

PHOTO: Joyce Lee

And according to Ken’s host bio, his life revolves around the two Bs: Beach and Barbie. "We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them," says Ken in the Airbnb listing, "But now, it's my turn, and I can't wait to welcome guests into these one-of-a-kind — dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? — digs."

Starting July 17 at 1 p.m. EST, hopeful guests can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s DreamHouse at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. Two individual one-night stays are up for grabs, accommodating two guests each night. The selected winners get to party at the hot pink mansion in Malibu, CA on July 21 and July 22, paid for by Ken himself. (Note that guests are responsible for their own travel arrangements to and from Malibu.)

PHOTO: Joyce Lee

During their Malibu DreamHouse experience, guests will have the opportunity to live their best Barbie life (curated by Ken), with a variety of activities to choose from. Guests can sift through Ken’s large wardrobe to find their perfect beach fit, bust a move on Ken’s disco dancefloor, have a sunset serenade using Ken’s signature guitar, and engage in as many beach-offs to their heart’s content. Plus, thanks to Ken’s generous hospitality, guests will also take home their own set of yellow-and-pink skates and surfboards.

Ken’s takeover of the Malibu DreamHouse is in conjunction with the release of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling (as Ken), America Ferrara, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The movie hits theaters July 21.



For those who don’t win but also don't want to miss out, keep in mind that the Malibu DreamHouse is privately owned and operated, so look out for future Barbie-themed bookings — but, sadly, with a little less Kenergy.