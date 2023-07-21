Think Pink: These Barbie-Inspired Kitchen Products Will Transform Your Space and Start at $13

It seems the whole world has been anxiously awaiting today’s Barbie premier. Inspired by the eponymous Mattel doll, the just-released movie has led many to embrace the nostalgic, hot pink fantasy world of Barbie through fashion choices, DIY projects, and even kitchenware. And as it turns out, life in plastic really is fantastic.

If you’re looking to emulate the iconic doll or simply feel your kitchen could benefit from an extra pop of color or two, there’s never been a better time to embrace the Barbiecore trend. Turn your kitchen into your personal Dreamhouse with Barbie-inspired cookware, gadgets, and more — starting at just $13. Plus, if you plan to attend a different premier today, we’ve got just the item for you.

Best Barbie Kitchen Products

Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker

Amazon

From Aroma Housewares, this adorable rice cooker is tiny yet mighty. While its blush hue might be the first thing to catch your eye, over 4,300 Amazon shoppers love this machine for its functionality. It can cook up to four cups of rice at a time, and its compact shape makes for easy storage in tight spaces. Plus, the bowl inside is nonstick and pops out for easy cleaning in the dishwasher.

Arrozon Pink Salt & Pepper Shakers

Amazon

Looking to spice up your kitchen? Start by upgrading something you use every single day. These stainless steel and glass salt and pepper shakers can each hold up to a half cup of spices and are sure to add a sense of playfulness to any meal. Plus, screw-on lids make them easy to refill with your favorite salt, pepper, or any other frequently used seasonings.

Pranski Pink 12-Piece Kitchen Utensils

Amazon

Who said Barbie couldn’t be practical? Made from food-grade silicone, this bubblegum pink set comes with 12 cooking utensils, including a spatula, ladle, basting brush, and whisk. Reviewers have praised their ergonomic handles and sturdiness and love how durable and easy-cleaning they are. In fact, one shopper writes they “use these daily and still have no issues.”

Nostalgia Countertop Microwave

Amazon

Cook and reheat your meals in style. This microwave oven features a vintage-inspired look with modern technology — the best of both worlds. It measures 16.5- by 19.5- by 10.75-inches, so it won’t take up too much space on your counter, but still has plenty of functionality with 12 pre-programmed cooking settings to choose from. With an LED clock and a sleek metal handle, it’s a perfect addition to any Barbified kitchen.

Smeg 2-Slice Toaster

Amazon

Breakfast time just got a whole lot pinker. This steel, two-slice toaster from Smeg comes complete with six toasting levels and pre-set reheat, defrost, and bagel settings. Not only will it add a visual appeal to your space, but its multifunctionality takes your toasting experience to the next level. Added accessories can also make it useful for heating sandwiches, buns, and gourmet breads.

Snomel Dinner Plate Set

Amazon

Like Barbie, these plates are ever-so versatile and chic. Unlike Barbie, they’re not made from plastic. These 11-inch plates from Snomel are made from durable wheat straw fiber, a sustainable alternative that prevents knife indentations and ensures you’ll never chip your dishware again. Easy to clean both by hand and in the dishwasher, this stackable set of five large plates is microwave-safe and space-saving.

Dash Mini Portable Grill

Amazon

This tiny grill might be fit for a doll, but multifunctionality makes it a huge addition to any cookware collection. With a compact design, this press is portable and fits in nearly any drawer or cabinet. The nonstick grill heats up in minutes and is great for cooking up burgers, mini paninis, and other single-serving meals.

GreenLife Nonstick 16-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set

Amazon

Think pink with this nonstick, 16-piece cookware set. Free from harmful substances such as lead, cadmium, and PFOA, these tools are a game-changer for health-conscious home cooks looking to add a pop of personality to mealtime. You’ll get a mini frying pan, two larger frying pans, two saucepans, a stock pot, and a saute pan, along with a steamer basket and some utensils. The soft handles on the pans provide a comfortable and secure grip, while their ceramic coating makes for quick cleanup.

Meison Electric Tea Kettle

Amazon

Come on Barbie, let’s tea party! This electric, stainless-steel kettle is the perfect addition to your next girls night in. It’s cuter and more efficient than the average stovetop kettle, boils large batches of water at a time, and shuts off automatically to save power. It’s additionally BPA-free and has a cool touch exterior, meaning no accidental burns. With nearly 2,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, reviewers praise it for how quickly it can bring water to a boil.

Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

If pink isn’t your thing, you’re in luck: Oppenheimer also premieres today. While the Greta Gerwig flick calls for vibrant hues and playful energies, the Universal film certainly inspires the opposite. If you believe black is the new pink, this no-frills, 10.25-inch cast iron skillet from Lodge is reliable, versatile, and only improves with time. And it’s even $14 off, money you can use to get an extra-large popcorn, or turn things into a double-feature day.