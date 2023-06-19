I Host Outdoor Dinner Parties Once a Week, and These Are the 7 Products I Swear By

I’m a food writer who loves hosting dinners for friends. But until now, they’ve always been indoors. So when I bought a house with the backyard deck of my dreams earlier this year, I wanted to stock up on some outdoor dinner necessities so I could start showing off my backyard oasis.

I’ve tried and tested several products and thrown a dinner party every week since getting the house. Altogether, I’ve come up with what I think are the essentials. From a wine chiller that keeps wine within reach, to a mini charcoal grill, these are tools everyone needs for successful hosting. And best of all, prices start at just $21.

8 of My Favorite Products for Backyard Hosting:

JJ Jujin Mini Charcoal Grill

Amazon

To buy: $65 at amazon.com

This mini charcoal grill might be my favorite new purchase. While I love grilling, I rarely make enough steak or burgers to justify using a full-size grill. At just over a foot wide, this little grill is perfect in my opinion. It’s small size means I can achieve a high temperature with fewer charcoal bricks. I can also stash it on a shelf in my storage closet when it’s not in use. Not only is it not taking up space on the deck, it’s also not being exposed to the elements like a larger grill that stays outside year-round. That’s a winning combination.

Shizzo Grill Basket

Amazon

To buy: $32 at amazon.com

The mini grill lets me sit at the table while I’m cooking, but it’s this grill basket that allows me to create perfectly grilled dishes with almost no effort whatsoever. It’s just the right size to fit on the mini grill (of course, it would fit on a larger grill, too), and I can load it up with kebabs, fish filets, or chicken thighs, and just set it on the grill and forget it. Instead of individually flipping each piece, I can just flip the entire basket over. The handle also slides on and off easily so I can set it on the grill, remove the handle, and close the lid for a more consistent cooking temperature.

Yangbaga Set of 7 Wooden Serving Trays

Amazon

To buy: $24 at amazon.com

These wooden serving trays are perfect for serving up sides and appetizers. It comes with seven, and for smaller spreads, I can leave the smaller trays nested in the large tray. They’re lightweight, which makes them easy to carry from the kitchen to my outdoors space, and the nesting design means they don’t take up a ton of space in my cupboard when I’m not using them. I also love the rustic look for an outdoor dinner.

Dowan Ramekins with Lids, Set of 6

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (originally $23) at amazon.com

This set of six ramekins turned out to be one of the most unexpected time savers that I picked up for my backyard hosting. The eight-ounce size is perfect for dips, condiments, garnishes, or snacks. This means I can keep a variety of small bites or sides on the table while still leaving plenty of room for plates, glasses, and my tabletop grill. But what I really love about them is the vacuum sealing lids that come along with them. Instead of transferring leftovers to storage containers, I can just pop these lids on, run my vacuum sealer and put the ramekins in the fridge.

Netany Glass Carafes with Lids, Set of 4

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $27) at amazon.com

I’ve gotten really into experimenting with cocktails over the last year. Every time friends come over, I take it as an opportunity to try out new recipes. But for larger gatherings, I don’t like being tied to the bar mixing up individual drinks all night. So I got this set of glass carafes that allows me to mix large batches ahead of time. With four carafes, I can still experiment with different cocktails and offer a variety of whatever recipes I’m obsessed with at the time. They’re durable, dishwasher-safe, and come with reusable wooden tags so I can label each cocktail.

Huski Wine Chiller

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $70 at amazon.com

Keeping wine in the fridge is inconvenient anytime someone needs a refill. I used an ice bucket for a long time before I got this Huski wine chiller, and it has completely changed my setup.Since the wine chiller is essentially just a really well-designed insulated container for your bottle, it doesn’t freeze or warm the wine. The double walled, vacuum insulated container is made from stainless steel with a copper lining, so it locks in whatever temperature the bottle was when I put it in the stainless steel chiller. And the height is adjustable so it fits most wine and champagne bottles easily.

Zulay Kitchen 1-Gallon Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

I know this one-gallon glass carafe is called a cold brew coffee maker and I definitely plan on using it for that purpose eventually, but so far, I’ve been using it primarily for serving sangria or lemonade. The stainless steel mesh filter happens to be perfect for holding all the fruits and whole spices that infuse into the wine or lemonade. And when it’s time to clean, I can just pull out the filter and dump out the contents.

