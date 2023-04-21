I Think I've Found the Perfect Mugs for My Mom's Famous Moscow Mules, and They're on Sale

Grab them 33% off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

B. WEISS Moscow Mule Mugs Set Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

My mom’s favorite cocktail is a Moscow mule. Not only does she order the America-born concoction often, but it’s also one of the few drinks you can count on seeing her make and serving up at home. 

And, though my mom has a few mugs already, I have to add to her collection. This affordable set from Amazon caught my eye because shoppers rave about the well-designed and high-quality.  And if Mother’s Day wasn’t a good enough excuse to buy some, how’s this? Right now, they’re also 33% off

B. WEISS Moscow Mule Mugs Set

Amazon

To buy: B. Weiss 4-Piece Copper Mule Mugs Set, $40 (originally $60) at amazon.com

My mom loves the bubbly, gingery, and citrusy drink for its tang, along with the fact that it’s served in mugs that add to the experience two-fold. Not only do these look effortlessly cool, but these copper mugs are also supposed to help keep them chilled, since the material is conductive and can adapt to cold temperatures easily. 

This set includes four perfectly-dimpled mugs, all made with 100% copper, and they’re hand-hammered to get the design just right. I love that the handles are delicate looking but sturdy as well.  

Each mug holds 16-ounces, which is the perfect size to hold a cocktail with ice. Another perk of this set is that you don’t just get mugs. Included are four straws for sipping and stirring, a copper shot glass, a copper mixing spoon, and some coasters, which my mom doesn’t have. I think these will give the entire experience an elevated feeling, especially when my mom plans to make some for guests. 

With over 1,600 perfect ratings, Amazon shoppers keep calling out how high-quality these are. “Well worth it to spend a little more to have a real copper mug versus a stainless plated mug,” one person wrote in their review

“Beautiful set, great price point, and fun accouterments. Keeps drinks much colder, for much longer and is infinitely more fun to drink your mule from than any other vessel,” a second user noted

Others call out its thoughtful design, too, with one shopper writing that it works better than advertised. “I like the handle shape better than others, it's very comfortable to hold. The jigger, straws, spoon and wood coasters are a total bonus! If you're looking for a gift, this set is it,” they added. 

I can’t wait to sip on some of my mom’s ever-refreshing mules from one of these mugs. And, with warm weather finally popping in and out, now’s the perfect time to get them yourself (or your mom). Shop the on-sale mugs on Amazon now

At the time of publishing, the price was $40. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

ZCWA Robot Vacuum Tout
This $700 Robot Vacuum That 'Gets All the Little Crumbs' in the Kitchen Is Just Under $150 at Amazon
Anthropologie Mother's Day Tout
You'll Never Guess Who Has the Best Mother's Day Gifts This Year
A wheel of cheese cut in half
This Time-Saving Tool ‘Goes Through a Block of Cheese in Seconds,’ According to Amazon Shoppers
Related Articles
6 Best Moscow Mule Mugs of 2022
The 6 Best Moscow Mule Mugs of 2023
Mothers Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Quietly Launched Its Mother's Day Gift Guide—Shop 33 of the Best Kitchen Picks at Every Price Point
W&P Porter Portable Wine Cocktail
This Spill-Proof Wine Glass Is on Rare Sale Just in Time for Spring Picnics
A wheel of cheese cut in half
This Time-Saving Tool ‘Goes Through a Block of Cheese in Seconds,’ According to Amazon Shoppers
Premium Kitchen Towels Tout
Swap Your Sad Kitchen Towels for This 'Soft and Luxurious' Set That's Nearly 40% Off Right Now
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Tout
Don't Miss This: Amazon Has Deals Up to 70% Off on Top Brands Like Lodge, Cuisinart, and More
Masienda tout
Love Buying Ceramics Abroad? This Brand Delivers Oaxacan Pottery Right to Your Door
Yeti Bucket Tout
Yeti Rambler Beverage Bucket Review: The Best Ice Bucket for Summer
Best Coffee Station Products for 2023
Our Best Picks for Equipping Your Coffee Station Like a Pro
Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space
​​Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space
NETANY 24 Pcs Spice Jars with Labels
Organize Your Spice Collection for Good with This Top-Rated Jar Set That's Over 40% Off at Amazon
kitchen aid oven mitts sale tout
KitchenAid's Oven Mitts Are So 'Perfect,' Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Sets—and They're 55% Off Right Now
KongNai Kitchen Funnel Set 4 Pack Tout
Grab These Easy-to-Store, Collapsible Funnels for Just Under $2 Apiece
Food Huggers Avocado Huggers Tout
15 Clever Food-Saving Kitchen Finds Guaranteed to Keep Produce Fresh for Days and Days
Inexpensive Cocktail Party Decor Tout
10 Hosting Essentials Guaranteed to Elevate Your Next Cocktail Party, Starting at Just $6
earlywood spatulas
I’m Convinced the Best Cooking Utensil Is This Long, Flat Wooden Spatula—Here’s Why