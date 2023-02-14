Ayesha Curry Reveals Her Favorite Black-Owned Food Brands to Shop at Amazon, Including Cookies and Hot Sauce

It’s important to support small Black-owned businesses throughout the year, and if you're looking to find some new brands, this Black History Month is the perfect time to explore. Amazon kicked off February by launching its Buy Black Storefront to highlight Black-owned businesses’ hard work and quality goods. It features entrepreneurs across product categories, from beauty to home to food. What’s more, the new collection includes curated lists of favorites from Black celebrities and influencers, like cookbook author and television personality Ayesha Curry.

Unsurprisingly, several food brands made Curry’s list of Amazon favorites. To learn more, we spoke to Curry about some of the Black-owned brands she shops for her own kitchen and pantry, including sweet treats from Partake Foods, flavorful burger sauces from Charleston Gourmet Burger Co., baking mixes, flours and spices from Iya Foods, and more.

“I’ve always believed in the power of shopping small,” Curry wrote to us by email. “Amazon truly has a wide selection of products from Black-owned brands and small businesses, all while providing the convenience and low prices that we know and love with Amazon.”

While Amazon shoppers can identify Black-owned businesses throughout the year thanks to the retailer’s special badge, Curry loves the impact of the retailer’s Buy Black storefront.

“Shoppers can not only find these highlighted products, but also learn the stories behind each business and their founders, which to me, is the most important takeaway,” she says.

Keep reading to learn more about her go-tos, as well as why she loves and uses them in her own home too.

Ayesha Curry’s Favorite Black-Owned Food Businesses on Amazon

“Food is my love language and one of my greatest passions, so I'm always looking to try new products in that particular space,” Curry says, adding, “What’s beautiful about the brands on this list is that many of them are influenced by their culture, which I love, and they are a great way to taste and experience different cuisines from around the world.”

To buy: Partake Foods Crunchy and Soft-Baked Chocolate and Birthday Cake Cookies, 3-Pack, $17 at amazon.com



And you can’t go wrong with adding a few snacks to your repertoire, including Partake Foods, which crafts some of Curry’s favorites. Denise Woodard founded the baking and cookie brand after her daughter was diagnosed with severe food allergies. Everything — from cookies to baking mixes — is free of the most common allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, dairy, soy, fish, shellfish, and sesame.

You can snap up soft or crunchy cookies in flavors like chocolate chip, double-chocolate brownie, birthday cake, and chocolate peppermint. Partake also makes baking mixes that are kid- and allergy-friendly, too. “You can always count on seeing snacks from Partake Foods being eaten around my house,” Curry says.

To buy: Ashebre Gourmet Spicy Hot Sauce and Pepper Salt Bundle, $29 (originally $31) at amazon.com



For saucy flavor boosters well-suited for any cooking project, check out items from Charleston Gourmet Burger Co. or Ashebre Gourmet Condiments.

“Food is my love language, so I am definitely going to make sure my friends and family receive some of the incredible products from Ashebre Gourmet,” Curry says. “They really take your traditional condiments like pesto, hot sauces, vinaigrettes, and more, and step it up a notch to encourage you to be more adventurous with your palette!”

The family-owned brand was inspired by their Jamaican roots to create condiments that pack uniqueness and a punch, like the scotch bonnet pepper sauce and scotch bonnet pepper salt. Use the salt to season just about anything, and the sauce to marinate or top dishes too.

To buy: Charleston Gourmet Burger Co. Burger Sauce, 2 Pack, $30 at amazon.com



Curry says the burger sauce from Charleston Gourmet Burger Co. is a total game changer. Another family-owned business, its founders were inspired by trying some of the best-of-the-best burgers at friends’ and family’s cookouts, mixing up the perfect burger sauce recipe to end them all. It’s tangy and savory, packed with vinegar and tons of spices to amp up your next sandwich.

If you’re looking for more spice mixes to add to your kitchen, grab the Piri-Piri seasoning from Iya Foods. Curry loves this brand that was started by Toyin Kolawole. It makes tons of mixes, flours, and spice blends with African superfoods and ingredients, like cacao and cassava.

To buy: Iya Foods Fudge Brownie Baking Mix, 2 Pack, $15 at amazon.com

Iya means “my loving mother” in Yoruba, a slogan for the brand to care and give back to communities and customers. When supporting this brand, you also contribute to its efforts to sponsor small farms, as well as a small orphanage in Nigeria. In addition to seasonings, you can also snap up pancake mix from the brand, which is one of Curry’s favorites, as well as this African cacao and sweet cloves brownie mix.

Another brand Curry uses in her day-to-day life is Golde. “I’m really into self-care lately, whether that be through food, beauty, or wellness,” she says. “I love a scoop of [its] Coconut Collagen Boost in my morning coffee, which tastes amazing and is great for hair, skin, and nails.”

To buy: Golde Cacao and Turmeric Latte Blend, $15 with coupon (originally $22) at amazon.com

This wellness brand started out in Brooklyn, New York in 2017, when Trinity Mouzon-Wofford launched the Original Turmeric Latte Blend. Made with nutrient-rich ingredients like coconut milk powder, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper, the drink blend is designed to mix just like your favorite hot chocolate powder (bonus, the brand has a cacao version as well) — just add it to hot water or milk. You can blend it with cold water for a chilled option too.

Regardless of what you choose, Curry’s selections are sure to be tasty picks. “Beyond the fact that [these brands] are Black-owned, they are simply quality and reliable products that my family and I love,” Curry says.

