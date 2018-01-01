Awards Show Viewing Party Recipes

Awards Show
Viewing Party Recipes

Taking our cue from classic movie-theater snacks,
we've collected recipes for a fabulous Oscars® viewing party.

Photo: Marasca Fizz

Easy Viewing Party Recipes

  • Ice Cream Bonbon Pops

    You will need a small, half-ounce ice cream scoop to make these pops, which were inspired by movie-theater snacks.

    Read More
    Ice Cream Bonbon Pops

  • Ranch Dressing Popcorn

    This delicious popcorn is coated in a ranch-flavored seasoning made with buttermilk powder, onion powder and more.

    Read More
    Ranch Dressing Popcorn

  • White-Bean and Prosciutto Bruschetta

    Strips of prosciutto top each toast and are topped in turn with a mound of creamy white beans and sprinkling of crisp red onion.

    Read More
    White-Bean and Prosciutto Bruschetta

  • Caesar Salad Spears

    Classic Caesar is transformed into clever finger food. She tosses chopped endives with a lemony dressing, then spoons the mixture inside elegant endive spears, topping it with cheese and crunchy mini croutons.

    Read More
    Caesar Salad Spears

  • Felicitation Punch

    In this pleasantly tart punch, David Wondrich mixes Irish whiskey with gin to mimic the taste of a richer, older style of gin.

    Read More
    Felicitation Punch

  • Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes

    For these single-serving desserts, rich and creamy cheesecakes are baked atop a chocolate-wafer base. You don't need any special equipment to make them—just a muffin tin and foil liners.

    Read More
    Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes

Recipes for a Fabulous Viewing Party

Ultimate Candy Guide
Slideshow

Ultimate Candy Guide

Innovations in the world of candy: gummy tasting flights, small-batch chocolate bars and, for the DIY sweets junkie, new cookbooks for creating perfect confections at home.

Entertaining Tips

Cocktails for a Crowd

Cocktails for a Crowd

Pitcher drinks, party punches and more cocktails to serve for a large gathering.

Read More

Mixologist Jim Meehan's Cocktail Party Tips

  • How many hors d'oeuvres do I serve for a cocktail party?

    • Count six hors d'oeuvres per person, per hour.

  • How should I plan the menu?

    • Balance between hot and cold, rich and light. Be sure to provide at least one vegetarian offering. And always choose a few make-ahead dishes so there's less to do on the day of the party.

  • How much wine do I need for a cocktail party?

    • The rule of thumb is three glasses per person. So for a cocktail party of 20 people, that means 12 bottles.

More Awards Show Viewing Party Recipes



OSCAR, OSCARS, and ACADEMY AWARDS are registered trademarks and copyrighted material of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. No association or endorsement implied.

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up