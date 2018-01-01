Awards Show Viewing Party Recipes
Awards Show
Viewing Party Recipes
Taking our cue from classic movie-theater snacks,
we've collected recipes for a fabulous Oscars® viewing party.
Recipes for a Fabulous Viewing Party
7-Minute Salmon Caviar Sushi Bites
Champagne Cocktail
Mini Blini Napoleons
Crispy Corn Tortillas with Chicken and Cheddar
Ultimate Candy Guide
Innovations in the world of candy: gummy tasting flights, small-batch chocolate bars and, for the DIY sweets junkie, new cookbooks for creating perfect confections at home.
Entertaining Tips
Cocktails for a Crowd
Pitcher drinks, party punches and more cocktails to serve for a large gathering.Read More
Mixologist Jim Meehan's Cocktail Party Tips
How many hors d'oeuvres do I serve for a cocktail party?
- Count six hors d'oeuvres per person, per hour.
How should I plan the menu?
- Balance between hot and cold, rich and light. Be sure to provide at least one vegetarian offering. And always choose a few make-ahead dishes so there's less to do on the day of the party.
How much wine do I need for a cocktail party?
- The rule of thumb is three glasses per person. So for a cocktail party of 20 people, that means 12 bottles.
More Awards Show Viewing Party Recipes
Torrone Semifreddo
Chorizo-Filled Dates Wrapped in Bacon
Garlic Bread "Fries" with Marinara "Ketchup"
Bitter Peach
Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling
Maple-Soy Snack Mix
