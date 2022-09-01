Maria Cassano is a writer, editor, and consultant who specializes in E-commerce. She covers all areas of affiliate and sponsored shopping, including tech, housewares, health, fashion, beauty, and pets. She currently freelances for publications like Food & Wine, MyDomaine, Real Simple, Better Homes and Gardens and more. She lives out east on Long Island with her dog, Oscar. Maria also recently launched a successful E-commerce masterclass and a product review channel on TikTok, @maria_awkwardly_reviews.