Jennifer Zyman Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and joined the team in August of 2022. She's written about food and restaurants for over 15 years and is a proficient home cook with a culinary school degree who is always on the hunt for the latest and greatest kitchen technique, trick, or tool. Her work at Food & Wine focuses on finding the best new products for cooks using her culinary expertise and in-house tester data. Jennifer's work has appeared in Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and more. She also has a podcast called "The Food that Binds," where chefs discuss food and relationships. Jennifer graduate with a BBA, Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta, and an AA from Cordon Bleu at California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. About Food & Wine Food & Wine, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for anyone passionate about the culinary world. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel and home coverage, we inspire and empower people everywhere to discover, create, and devour the best in food and wine. Learn more about us and our editorial process.