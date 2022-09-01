Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and joined the team in August of 2022. She's written about food and restaurants for over 15 years and is a proficient home cook with a culinary school degree who is always on the hunt for the latest and greatest kitchen technique, trick, or tool. Her work at Food & Wine focuses on finding the best new products for cooks using her culinary expertise and in-house tester data. Jennifer's work has appeared in Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and more. She also has a podcast called "The Food that Binds," where chefs discuss food and relationships. Jennifer graduate with a BBA, Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta, and an AA from Cordon Bleu at California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.