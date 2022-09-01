Alexandra Domrongchai Alexandra Domrongchai grew up around her family's Thai restaurant where her love for food and cooking began. With years of experience in the restaurant industry and food culture research, she joins Food & Wine as an Editorial Fellow where in addition to supporting the editorial team, she writes about food and culture.Expertise: Food, Recipes, Culture, RestaurantsEducation: Alexandra graduated with highest honors with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies with a concentration on food culture. In addition to receiving the Peter C. Baxter Memorial Prize in American Studies and Plambeck Research Award, she did two fellowships that allowed her to conduct independent research on Thai America and the peculiar origins of Pad Thai. About Food & Wine Food & Wine, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for anyone passionate about the culinary world. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel and home coverage, we inspire and empower people everywhere to discover, create, and devour the best in food and wine. Learn more about us and our editorial process.