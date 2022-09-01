Alexandra Domrongchai

Headshot of Alexandra Domrongchai

Alexandra Domrongchai grew up around her family's Thai restaurant where her love for food and cooking began. With years of experience in the restaurant industry and food culture research, she joins Food & Wine as an Editorial Fellow where in addition to supporting the editorial team, she writes about food and culture.

Expertise: Food, Recipes, Culture, Restaurants

Education: Alexandra graduated with highest honors with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies with a concentration on food culture. In addition to receiving the Peter C. Baxter Memorial Prize in American Studies and Plambeck Research Award, she did two fellowships that allowed her to conduct independent research on Thai America and the peculiar origins of Pad Thai.

About Food & Wine

Food & Wine, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for anyone passionate about the culinary world. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel and home coverage, we inspire and empower people everywhere to discover, create, and devour the best in food and wine. Learn more about us and our editorial process.

Latest from Alexandra Domrongchai
Chicken with Roasted Grapes, Garlic and Rosemary
Rosh Hashanah Recipes to Celebrate the New Year
Air New Zealand Economy Skynest
The World's First Sleeping Pods for Economy Passengers Are Just as Amazing as They Sound
CJ McCollum
NBA Star CJ McCollum Ventures Into Sparkling Wine
Pumpkin Banana Bread French Toast
Editors' Picks: Recipes We Can't Wait to Make This Fall
Raclette gruyere macaroni and cheese with pickled shallots
16 Big-Batch Pasta Recipes to Bookmark
Gang Gai Khao Mun (Thai Chicken Curry)
The Story of Thai Curry, According to a Chef and a Lifelong Fan
InstaCart employees fulfill orders for delivery
There's a Human Being on the Other Side of Your Instacart Order
Ube
Get to Know Ube