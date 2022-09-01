Alexandra Domrongchai grew up around her family's Thai restaurant where her love for food and cooking began. With years of experience in the restaurant industry and food culture research, she joins Food & Wine as an Editorial Fellow where in addition to supporting the editorial team, she writes about food and culture.

Expertise: Food, Recipes, Culture, Restaurants

Education: Alexandra graduated with highest honors with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies with a concentration on food culture. In addition to receiving the Peter C. Baxter Memorial Prize in American Studies and Plambeck Research Award, she did two fellowships that allowed her to conduct independent research on Thai America and the peculiar origins of Pad Thai.