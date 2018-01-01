Austin Travel Guide

F&W’s guide to the best Austin restaurants from barbecue joints to a Top Chef’s inspired sushi bar. Plus: recipes from Texas and its greatest chefs.

How To

Franklin Barbecue’s pitmaster-owner saves home cooks and their guests from the worst crimes against Texas-style barbecue brisket.

  Torchy’s Tacos: Chef Michael Rypka sells amped-up street food from a popular silver food truck.
Top Chef’s Paul Qui

Top Chef’s Paul Qui Loves BBQ, Oysters and Vietnamese Sandwiches

Chef Paul Qui rocketed to food TV fame when he won Top Chef Season 9, garnering even more attention for one of America’s best new food cities, Austin, Texas. Here, the Uchiko chef shares his top five local haunts. Read More

America’s Healthiest Cities
America’s Healthiest Cities

Barbecue aside, Austin is a fantastic destination for healthy travel for its 200 biking, hiking and running trails and lush championship golf courses.

 

Texas Chef Recipes

  • Grilled Texas Rib Eye

    Most American cooks buy beautifully marbled rib eye steaks without the bone, but Tim Love opts for the heftier bone-in variety. To help keep the steaks extra-juicy, he sears them on the grill, then lets them rest before he finishes cooking.

  • Sticky Barbecued Beef Ribs

    These beef ribs—leftovers from the giant rib roast—are incredibly luscious. Chef Tim Love douses them in his sweet and tangy homemade barbecue sauce, then cooks them on the grill until they're crusty, sizzling and outrageously good.

  • Juicy Texas Burgers

    Bobby Flay created this recipe for his wife, Stephanie March, “a Texan who loves brisket and coleslaw.”

  • Apple-Glazed Barbecued Baby Back Ribs

    These sticky, apple-scented ribs are cooked in the oven, then finished on the grill. They’re a simpler version of a recipe by champion pit master Chris Lilly, who cooks his ribs entirely on the grill.

  • More Texas-Style Barbecue Recipes

     

