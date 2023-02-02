This Space-Saving Dish Drying Rack That 8,900+ Amazon Shoppers Love Is Nearly 60% Off Right Now

Doing the dishes is probably my least favorite chore. And I think I know why. It’s not that it gets your hands all wet and gross. Instead, it’s that clutter easily builds up in my small kitchen, and there is no worse feeling than cleaning off a plate and not having a place to put it to dry.

I’m always looking for ways to make doing the dishes more enjoyable. Apparently, plenty of Amazon shoppers are, too. One of the best ways many have found is by adding this dish drying rack to their kitchen. And right now, you can get in on the trend, because it’s nearly 60% off.

Amazon

To buy: Attom Tech Home Dish Drying Rack, $14 (originally $30) at amazon.com



The Attom Tech Home Dish Drying Rack is 17.7-inches by 15.5-inches and is designed to fit over one half of a two-sided kitchen sink. It has a stainless steel construction, making it sturdy enough to hold pots and pans, and silicone around the edges to ensure the entire contraption won’t slip, even if the area is wet.

But its most notable feature is the fact that it folds up. This means that when it’s empty, you can have easy access to the second sink in your kitchen, and when it’s time to do the dishes, easily roll it out and set dishes to dry.

Over 8,900 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the rack thanks to its ability to roll up, hold plenty of dishes, and how easy it is to clean. Of course, some shoppers have found other uses for it. One reviewer loves it because they “needed something to keep the cat out of the sink,” and this “did the trick.” But they continue to write that it “also has been handy in drying most everything (the actual purpose) and giving me a little extra space on the counter.”

Another shopper is impressed by how well it works, writing “This sits across the sink very easily and holds up much better than I expected. I can load a lot of pots and pans on it for drying and it doesn't budge. When you need to move it you just pick it up.”

Whether you’re looking to make doing the dishes more enjoyable, or an efficient way to keep your cat from licking dirty dishes, this dish rack is a great option, especially at 55% off.