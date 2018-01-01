Atlanta Travel
Atlanta Travel Guide
Atlanta Travel Guide
F&W’s guide features Top Chef judge and Georgia empire builder Hugh Acheson’s insider picks, from a pork specialist called One Eared Stag to Holeman & Finch, the Southern gastropub by chef Linton Hopkins.
Top Picks
Hugh Acheson’s Atlanta Guide
-
Restaurants
Top Hotel
Hotel Indigo
Guests use their room keys to buy drinks from the midtown hotel’s self-service Enomatic wine bar with selections like Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling from Washington state’s Columbia Valley. hotelindigo.com.Plus: Hotels for Food Lovers
Andrew Zimmern’s Atlanta
Chef Linton Hopkins’s pub, Holeman & Finch Public House, celebrates traditional bistro-style cuisine with a Southern twist. Start with the house-cured charcuterie.
Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Cake
From the soft drink’s hometown of Atlanta comes this unique dessert—a layer cake that gets its extra-light texture (and caramel color) from the effervescent soda added to the batter.