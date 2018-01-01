Atlanta Travel

Atlanta Travel Guide

F&W’s guide features Top Chef judge and Georgia empire builder Hugh Acheson’s insider picks, from a pork specialist called One Eared Stag to Holeman & Finch, the Southern gastropub by chef Linton Hopkins.

Top Picks

Hugh Acheson’s Atlanta Guide

Top Hotel

Hotel Indigo

Guests use their room keys to buy drinks from the midtown hotel’s self-service Enomatic wine bar with selections like Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling from Washington state’s Columbia Valley. hotelindigo.com.

Atlanta’s Empire State South

Editor’s Pick

  Chef Hugh Acheson of Atlanta’s Empire State South (photo) shares his favorite local restaurants.
Andrew Zimmern’s Atlanta
Expert Picks

Andrew Zimmern’s Atlanta

Chef Linton Hopkins’s pub, Holeman & Finch Public House, celebrates traditional bistro-style cuisine with a Southern twist. Start with the house-cured charcuterie.

 
Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Cake
Best Regional Desserts

Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Cake

From the soft drink’s hometown of Atlanta comes this unique dessert—a layer cake that gets its extra-light texture (and caramel color) from the effervescent soda added to the batter.

 

