Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' Has Its Own Official Beer

Rupert Friend, one of the actors in the superstar-studded cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, recently told the Irish Times that there are “three or four hidden things” in every single line of dialogue. The English actor compared the script's densely layered double-meanings to a James Joyce novel, which is a sign that audiences probably don’t want to dip out to buy popcorn and Junior Mints mid-movie.

But unlike Anderson's latest offering, you likely don't need to pore over every detail of the newest release from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. The Delaware-based beermaker has brewed up its own homage to the film called Asteroid City Lager, and it collaborated with the director himself to design the label. According to Dogfish Head, Asteroid City Lager was brewed with a combination of regeneratively grown pilsner malt, Tuxpeno corn malt, and Michigan-grown Zuper Saazer hops. The beer was then finished with a Pennsylvania lager yeast, which the brewery says is “a nod to the 1950s era during which Asteroid City takes place.”

The beer’s eye-catching label pays tribute to the film’s desert landscapes and to the Asteroid City billboard that shows the fictional town’s biggest tourist attraction, a giant crater left by a meteor. “The magical, whimsical worlds Wes Anderson has created in his movies have been touchstones for our off-centered brand throughout the years,” Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder Sam Calagione said in a statement.

Courtesy of Dogfish Head

“From the playful and colorful design of our canal-front hotel, the Dogfish Inn, to the vibrant and refreshing vibes of this Asteroid City Lager beer, Wes’ work inspires us, and this collaborative beer is a liquid celebration of this new frontier Wes and the entire team behind Asteroid City have created.”

If you want to pair a pint of Asteroid City Lager with the film, it will be available during showings at select Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide, including its theaters in Austin, Denver, and New York City. Alamo Drafthouse is also hosting special Asteroid City Chili Supper Screenings, which include a menu of chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, hotdogs, “themed popcorn” and, of course, Asteroid City Lager. Tickets for Alamo’s screenings of Asteroid City are already on-sale on the cinema chain’s website.

Asteroid City Lager will also be on draft and available to buy in four-packs of 16 ounce cans at Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware locations. It will also be on the shelves at some regional retailers, including Eataly’s store in New York City’s Flatiron district. If you want to go all-out for the film’s release, the first 35 customers who both wear a Wes Anderson-inspired outfit and buy a four-pack of Asteroid City Lager at its EmPOURium store in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware will leave with some exclusive Dogfish Head merch.

Asteroid City hits theaters in New York City and Los Angeles on Friday, June 16, and will have its nationwide release a week later on Friday, June 23.

