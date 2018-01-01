Food & Wine Aspen Classic Recipes | Bobby Flay, Daniel Boulud, Mario Batali
Recipes from the 2007
Classic in Aspen
Mario Batali
- Pork Braised in Morellino
- Ricotta Frittata
- Orzotto ai Porcini
- Brown Chicken Stock
- Chestnut Crepes with Chestnut Honey
Giada De Laurentiis
Bobby Flay
Emeril Lagasse
- Fall River Clam Chowder
- Tuna and Lettuce Wraps with Yuzu Ponzu
- Yuzu Ponzu
- Seafood Fettuccini with Piri Piri Sauce
- Piri Piri Sauce
- Lemon Blueberry Bread Pudding
Jacques Pépin
Steven Raichlen
- Grilled Naan
- Mexican Grilled Corn
- Cedar-Planked Salmon with Miso Glaze
- Dinosaur Bones with Shanghai Seasonings
- Pineapple "Shawarma" with Cardamom