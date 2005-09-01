For 20 years, Christina Kim, the owner of the Los Angelesbased company Dosa, has designed clothes and housewares (including her signature leather pouf). But she'd never worked in clay before she met Robin Petravic and Cathy Bailey of Heath Ceramics. "We thought we'd be an interesting combo, because we have the same philosophy," Kim says, one with a pared-down aesthetic. The result of their collaboration is a tea set. "We wanted to create colors that felt magical—like moon glow on skin, with a bit of iridescence," Kim says. The tea set comes in two versions, one dark and one light; each cup is a slightly different shape and shade, evoking the waxing and waning of the moon ($260 for four cups and a tray; 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com). What's next for Dosa and Heath? Dinnerware for the legendary restaurant Chez Panisse, which will debut on New Year's Eve. The new plates will doubtless share the Asian-inspired style of these designs.

Curvaceous vase Translucent red gourd vase by Robert Kuo for McGuire, inspired by 18th-century Peking-glassmaking techniques. DETAILS $1,420; 800-662-4847 or kohlerinteriors.com.

Modernist sake cups Sterling silver cups, one with a silk tassel, by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. DETAILS $325 each; 800-843-3269 or tiffany.com.

Pagoda brooch One-of-a-kind 18K gold brooch with diamonds, pearls and crystals, from Mish New York. DETAILS $21,500; 212-734-3500 or mishnewyork.com.

Hand-thrown bowls Set of eight four-inch-tall gray porcelain bowls by Danish ceramist Marie Torbensdatter Hermann. DETAILS $600 from Matin; 310-788-0055 or matin-gallery.com.

Delicate leaf tray Hand-molded, photo-etched brass "Lehti" tray by Finnish designer Maria Jauhiainen. DETAILS $775 from MoMA Design Store; 212-767-1050 or momastore.org.

Silver-plated servers "Pompano Point" servers with bamboo-shaped handles from Kate Spade. DETAILS $50 a pair; 866-999-KATE or katespade.com.

Simple charger Burnished metal charger with a dark bronze finish from Calvin Klein. DETAILS $80; 800-294-7978.