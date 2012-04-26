YouTube Cooking Lessons

In This Article:

Even after a full day in the F&W Test Kitchen, I still love watching YouTube cooking demos. The best make up for all the traveling I wish I could do. I’ve learned how to make dosa, chapati and korma from Vahchef, hosted by Sanjay Thumma, a former professional cook in Chicago. Maangchi’s Cooking Show, starring a Korean émigré and blogger in New York City, has shown me how to prepare kimbap, pajeon and kimchi. My favorite YouTube show, Cooking with Dog (thankfully not an ingredient, just bad syntax), is “narrated” by Francis, a gray toy poodle, and features an unnamed Japanese woman who expertly demos sushi, ramen and gyoza. Obviously, these video classes are no substitute for the real thing, but they are immediate—and totally fascinating.

Grace Parisi’s Favorite Cooking Lessons

Maangchi’s Cooking Show: Kimchi Pajeon





Vahchef: Dosa Dosai





Cooking with Dog: Yakibuta Ramen