You Can Work for Williams-Sonoma From Home

Forget a high-powered position and an office with a view—the new work dream, it seems, is to work from the comfort of your home, with a view of your TV. Some 43 percent of American employees say they work from home at least some of the time, and it seems more and more companies are catching on—including one surprising addition to the work-from-home employer roster: Williams-Sonoma. The gourmet food and cookware retailer is hiring at-home workers for this holiday season, it says.

According to job postings on its website, Williams-Sonoma is seeking seasonal, full-time workers to work from the comfort of their couches and take customers' calls.

"We offer the opportunity to work from the comfort of your own home," the ad boasts, complete with exclamation points. "Save money on gas, eliminate your commute and have more time to spend with family during non-work times!"

Work-from-home employees of Williams-Sonoma will address customers' concerns by phone, provide product information, check inventory, process returns, issue credits and replacements, and generally "appease" customers, the description says.

Williams Sonoma won't be providing special equipment for those who accept the position, so keep in mind you'll need to have a computer, a high-speed internet connection, and a phone—preferably with a headset, the job description states. You'll also need to put on real clothes and leave the house for occasional in-person trainings at one of Williams-Sonoma's care centers in Utah and Nevada. The job pays $11 an hour.

In addition to the fact that you don't have to leave your house to go to work, at-home Williams-Sonoma employees will also receive a 40 percent discount on "most" merchandise, the job ad says, which seems to make this seasonal work even sweeter. After all, who can't use a 40 percent discount right before the holidays?