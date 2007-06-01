Year’s Best Cookbooks

To find the year’s 25 top cookbooks for F&W’s Best of the Best, I tested more than 150. Best of the Best offers several of the tastiest recipes from each winner, as well as one never-published bonus recipe. The oddest-sounding dishes were sometimes the most revelatory, like farfalle with yogurt and zucchini. Here, a sampling of those bonus recipes.
25 best cookbooks of the year
TV Stars
Barefoot Contessa at Home
by Ina Garten
Giada’s Family Dinners
by Giada De Laurentiis
How to Boil Water
by Food Network Kitchens
Jamie’s Italy
by Jamie Oliver
The Kitchen Diaries
by Nigel Slater
Chef Showcases
Big Small Plates
by Cindy Pawlcyn
Braise
by Daniel Boulud
The New Greek Cuisine
by Jim Botsacos
The Red Cat Cookbook
by Jimmy Bradley and Andrew Friedman
Sparks in the Kitchen
by Katy Sparks
Spice
by Ana Sortun
The Global Perspective
Baja! Cooking on the Edge
by Deborah M. Schneider
The Food of France
by Sarah Woodward
The Food of Northern Spain
by Jenny Chandler
All-American
The Good Home Cookbook
edited by Richard J. Perry
The Lee Bros. Southern Cookbook
by Matt and Ted Lee
Lobel’s Meat and Wine
by Stanley, Leon, Evan, Mark and David Lobel
Stonewall Kitchen Favorites by Jonathan King, Jim Stott and Kathy Gunst
Italian
A Ligurian Kitchen
by Laura Giannatempo
Biba’s Italy
by Biba Caggiano
Cucina of Le Marche
by Fabio Trabocchi
On Top of Spaghetti
by Johanne Killeen and George Germon
Dessert
The Cake Book
by Tish Boyle
The Essence of Chocolate
by John Scharffenberger and Robert Steinberg
Heirloom Baking with the Brass Sisters
by Marilynn and Sheila Brass