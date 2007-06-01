Year’s Best Cookbooks

25 best cookbooks of the year

TV Stars

Barefoot Contessa at Home

by Ina Garten

Giada’s Family Dinners

by Giada De Laurentiis

How to Boil Water

by Food Network Kitchens

Jamie’s Italy

by Jamie Oliver

The Kitchen Diaries

by Nigel Slater

Chef Showcases

Big Small Plates

by Cindy Pawlcyn

Braise

by Daniel Boulud

The New Greek Cuisine

by Jim Botsacos

The Red Cat Cookbook

by Jimmy Bradley and Andrew Friedman

Sparks in the Kitchen

by Katy Sparks

Spice

by Ana Sortun

The Global Perspective

Baja! Cooking on the Edge

by Deborah M. Schneider

The Food of France

by Sarah Woodward

The Food of Northern Spain

by Jenny Chandler

All-American

The Good Home Cookbook

edited by Richard J. Perry

The Lee Bros. Southern Cookbook

by Matt and Ted Lee

Lobel’s Meat and Wine

by Stanley, Leon, Evan, Mark and David Lobel

Stonewall Kitchen Favorites by Jonathan King, Jim Stott and Kathy Gunst

Italian

A Ligurian Kitchen

by Laura Giannatempo

Biba’s Italy

by Biba Caggiano

Cucina of Le Marche

by Fabio Trabocchi

On Top of Spaghetti

by Johanne Killeen and George Germon

Dessert

The Cake Book

by Tish Boyle

The Essence of Chocolate

by John Scharffenberger and Robert Steinberg

Heirloom Baking with the Brass Sisters

by Marilynn and Sheila Brass