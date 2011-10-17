Year-Round Recipes for Canned Summer Produce

Celebrate the fresh flavors of summer with these simple, delicious recipes for canning, pickling and oven drying fresh produce. Plus, suggestions for using your preserved goods all year long.
Summer Produce: Peaches
These sweet peaches will last 3 months in the refrigerator.
Canning Recipe
Ways to Use Year-Round
Summer Produce: Peppers, Tomatoes
Chowchow, a tangy vegetable relish, is a perfect way to preserve bell peppers and tomatoes.
Summer Produce: Chiles, Mint
Capture the essence of two summer flavors: jalapeño peppers and mint in one easy jelly.
Summer Produce: Tomatoes
Ripe tomatoes should be heavy and barely yield to touch.
Summer Produce: Strawberries
Use ripe berries, and cook them at the proper temperature so you don’t have to add any fruit pectin as a thickener.
Summer Produce: Okra
These zippy okra pickles are terrific additions to cocktails, especially vodka martinis and Bloody Marys.
Summer Produce: Cherry Tomatoes
Enjoy cherry tomatoes throughout the year by drying them slowly at a low temperature and freezing.