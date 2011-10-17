Year-Round Recipes for Canned Summer Produce

Celebrate the fresh flavors of summer with these simple, delicious recipes for canning, pickling and oven drying fresh produce. Plus, suggestions for using your preserved goods all year long.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

 

Summer Produce: Peaches

These sweet peaches will last 3 months in the refrigerator. 

Plus: More Peach Recipes

Canning Recipe

Brandied Peaches

Ways to Use Year-Round

 

 

Summer Produce: Peppers, Tomatoes

Chowchow, a tangy vegetable relish, is a perfect way to preserve bell peppers and tomatoes.

Canning Recipe

Chowchow

Ways to Use Year-Round

 

 

Summer Produce: Chiles, Mint

Capture the essence of two summer flavors: jalapeño peppers and mint in one easy jelly. 

Plus: A Guide to Jalapeños and Other Fresh Chiles

Canning Recipe

Jalapeno Mint Jelly

Ways to Use Year-Round

 

 

Summer Produce: Tomatoes

Ripe tomatoes should be heavy and barely yield to touch. 

Plus: More Ideas for Tomatoes

Canning Recipe

10-Minute Tomato Sauce

Ways to Use Year-Round

Plus: Secrets to Perfect Tomato Sauce 

 

Summer Produce: Strawberries

Use ripe berries, and cook them at the proper temperature so you don’t have to add any fruit pectin as a thickener.

Canning Recipe

Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

Ways to Use Year-Round

 

 

Summer Produce: Okra

These zippy okra pickles are terrific additions to cocktails, especially vodka martinis and Bloody Marys.

Canning Recipe

Pickled Okra

Ways to Use Year-Round

 

 

Summer Produce: Cherry Tomatoes

Enjoy cherry tomatoes throughout the year by drying them slowly at a low temperature and freezing.

Canning Recipe

Butter Beans with Parsley, Tomatoes and Chorizo

Ways to Use Year-Round

 

