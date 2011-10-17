Year-Round Recipes for Canned Summer Produce

Summer Produce: Peaches

These sweet peaches will last 3 months in the refrigerator.

Plus: More Peach Recipes

Canning Recipe

Brandied Peaches

Ways to Use Year-Round

Summer Produce: Peppers, Tomatoes

Chowchow, a tangy vegetable relish, is a perfect way to preserve bell peppers and tomatoes.

Canning Recipe

Chowchow

Ways to Use Year-Round

Summer Produce: Chiles, Mint

Capture the essence of two summer flavors: jalapeño peppers and mint in one easy jelly.

Plus: A Guide to Jalapeños and Other Fresh Chiles

Canning Recipe

Jalapeño-Mint Jelly

Ways to Use Year-Round

Summer Produce: Tomatoes

Ripe tomatoes should be heavy and barely yield to touch.

Plus: More Ideas for Tomatoes

Canning Recipe

Home-Canned Tomatoes

Ways to Use Year-Round

Plus: Secrets to Perfect Tomato Sauce

Summer Produce: Strawberries

Use ripe berries, and cook them at the proper temperature so you don’t have to add any fruit pectin as a thickener.

Canning Recipe

Strawberry Preserves

Ways to Use Year-Round

Summer Produce: Okra

These zippy okra pickles are terrific additions to cocktails, especially vodka martinis and Bloody Marys.

Canning Recipe

Pickled Okra

Ways to Use Year-Round

Summer Produce: Cherry Tomatoes

Enjoy cherry tomatoes throughout the year by drying them slowly at a low temperature and freezing.

Canning Recipe

Oven-Dried Tomatoes

Ways to Use Year-Round