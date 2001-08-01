Wrap Party

Grab a corn husk or a banana leaf or a flat bread, add a filling, bundle everything neatly and toss it on the grill. Wraps and packs like these are my secret to stress-free parties because I can do all the assembly in advance; then, when my guests arrive, I simply fire up the grill. Show-off that I am, I might serve an entire meal this way, starting with a lavash filled with chicken and vegetables (a big, wide sandwich that requires two hands to eat) moving on to juicy soppressata-wrapped pork and finishing up with balsamic-splashed figs roasted in corn husks.