World's Best Riesling Wine Regions

Here, a guide to the world's best Riesling wine regions from Germany to California, plus the wineries, bottles and winemakers you need to know.

Megan Krigbaum
September 09, 2013

World's Best Riesling Regions

Germany

Cult Favorite: Egon Müller

The fruit for the Müller family's best Rieslings comes from the Mosel's prized, slate-soiled Scharzhofberg vineyard.

Go-to Producer: Selbach-Oster

Johannes Selbach's stellar wines range from the easy-to-find Fish Label to the elusive Selbach-Oster eiswein.

Up-and-Comer: Eva Fricke

Formerly the vineyard manager for Riesling expert Johannes Leitz, Eva Fricke is making a name for herself with fiercely dry wines.

Austria

Cult Favorite: Weingut Knoll

A sommelier favorite, Emmerich Knoll is a legend in the Wachau for rich wines that can age seemingly forever.

Go-to Producer: Schloss Gobelsburg

Michael Moosbrugger is preserving the low-tech winemaking practices of this 12th-century monastery.

Up-and-Comer: Veyder-Malberg

Peter Veyder-Malberg's spicy, dry Rieslings come from extraordinarily steep, rocky, terraced vineyards in the Wachau.

Alsace, France

Cult Favorite: Domaine Zind-Humbrecht

Olivier Humbrecht, a champion of biodynamics, focuses on grand cru and single-vineyard wines.

Go-to Producer: Trimbach

The 13th generation of the Trimbach family continues the tradition of value at every price, down to its basic Riesling ($25).

Up-and-Comer: Mittnacht Frères

Sommelier Daniel Johnnes imports this biodynamic producer's supremely austere and focused wines.

Australia

Cult Favorite: Grosset

Its Polish Hill Riesling is one of Australia's most sought-after wines for its mineral intensity and concentrated fragrance.

Go-to Producer: Penfolds

Winemaker Peter Gago's Rieslings—the limey, mouth-filling Bin 51 ($40) and Thomas Hyland ($14)—rival his popular Shiraz.

Up-and-Comer: Some Young Punks

Its comic-book label and name ("Monsters, Monsters, Attack!") belie the Riesling's serious deliciousness.

Washington State

Cult Favorite: Poet's Leap

Armin Diel brings the experience of nine generations of winemakers from Germany's Schlossgut Diel to this project.

Go-to Producer: Chateau Ste. Michelle

Washington's largest producer has access to terrific fruit from across the state, which shows in its wines.

Up-and-Comer: Efeste

Its juicy, tangerine-scented Riesling, sourced from the cool- climate Evergreen Vineyard, may well be Efeste's best wine.

Finger Lakes, New York

Cult Favorite: Hermann J. Wiemer

Wiemer produces some of the best Riesling in the US, using German clones grafted onto American rootstock.

Go-to Producer: Dr. Konstantin Frank

The Frank family has been growing grapes in the Finger Lakes for three generations—an amazing legacy in the US.

Up-and-Comer: Heart & Hands

Husband-and-wife team Tom and Susan Higgins produce tiny amounts of exceptional Riesling and Pinot Noir.

California

Cult Favorite: Smith-Madrone

Brothers Charles and Stuart Smith have been making beautiful Riesling from a six-acre plot in Napa Valley for 40 years.

Go-to Producer: Navarro

The cool, long season in Mendocino lets grapes ripen slowly and evenly, resulting in wonderful notes of spice and ripe fruit.

Up-and-Comer: Tatomer

A protégé of Austria's Emmerich Knoll, Graham Tatomer emulates Knoll's intense style in his own Santa Barbara Rieslings.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up