Working with Celery Root

Food & Wine
September 26, 2013

celery root

1. Quarter the root

On a work surface, using a heavy chef's knife, cut the ungainly celery root in half and then into quarters or even smaller pieces so it's easy to handle.

2. Peel the pieces

Using a paring knife, peel the pieces of celery root down to the creamy white flesh. You want to remove all the rough, brownish skin and rootlets.

3. Julienne the flesh

Using a mandoline or a box grater, cut the peeled celery root pieces into fine julienne strips. Transfer the julienne to a bowl and toss with lemon juice.

