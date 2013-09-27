Working with Celery Root

Photo © James Baigrie
1. Quarter the root
On a work surface, using a heavy chef's knife, cut the ungainly celery root in half and then into quarters or even smaller pieces so it's easy to handle. Photo © James Baigrie
2. Peel the pieces
Using a paring knife, peel the pieces of celery root down to the creamy white flesh. You want to remove all the rough, brownish skin and rootlets. Photo © James Baigrie
3. Julienne the flesh
Using a mandoline or a box grater, cut the peeled celery root pieces into fine julienne strips. Transfer the julienne to a bowl and toss with lemon juice.